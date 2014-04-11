Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews molten rocks and large clouds of gas and ashes near Banos, south of Quito, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campana</p>

<p>A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa, Central African Republic, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A customer drinks a bottle of water as his shoes are polished by a shoe shiner on a street in downtown Sao Paulo, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing municipality, China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. Four decades on, a United Nations-controlled buffer zone splits Cyprus east to west, with Cyprus's ethnic Greeks living in the south, and its Turks in the north. The buffer zone still contains crumbling relics of times gone by - abandoned houses, businesses and even an airport. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. Four decades on, a United Nations-controlled buffer zone splits Cyprus east to west, with Cyprus's ethnic Greeks living in the...more

<p>Taylor Swift takes a selfie with a fan as she arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Riot police use pepper gas against residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

<p>A police officer speaks to a man holding a woman hostage with a cleaver on a street in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, April 8, 2014. Police successfully rescued the hostage and detained the man after a one-hour standoff. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>An internally displaced woman carries her child in a camp for internally displaced people, located at Bangui International Airport, Central African Republic, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands, April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands, April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Rebel fighters drag the body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Amriyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Rebel fighters drag the body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Amriyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

<p>A woman holding her child votes for the Indian general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Jimmel, an owl-faced monkey, protects her one-month old baby at the zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>A family member cries as she and other relatives pray during a candlelight vigil for passengers on the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the early morning, at Lido Hotel, in Beijing, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Dayana Chasi Saavedra, 3, looks through the window after news that their eviction was not going to be carried out, in Madrid, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Flashback: Boston bombing

Flashback: Boston bombing

Next Slideshows

Flashback: Boston bombing

Flashback: Boston bombing

A look back one year after the Boston Marathon bombings.

11 Apr 2014
Gold diggers

Gold diggers

High prices are fueling a gold rush in Ivory Coast.

11 Apr 2014
Shadow of Air Force One

Shadow of Air Force One

The presidential plane over America.

11 Apr 2014
Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Photographer Neil Hall traveled to Cyprus to document the United Nations buffer zone between the Turkish Cypriot-controlled north of the island and the Greek...

10 Apr 2014

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

