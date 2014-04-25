Photos of the week

Protester Isabel Loaiza lies on the ground injured after being hit by a SUV vehicle during an anti-government protest in El Cafetal in Caracas, April 19, 2014. Protesters were blocking a street when a man driving a SUV hit Loaiza and escaped right after that, according to a Reuters photographer. The vehicle was later stopped by protesters a few blocks away, who in turn threw stones and beat the driver up. The driver was subsequently arrested by the police. REUTERS/Christian Veron