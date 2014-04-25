Photos of the week
A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, South Korea, to commemorate the victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol and to wish for the safe return of missing passengers, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organization's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A woman bandages the head of a pro-Russian activist injured outside the Mariupol town hall, East Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Relatives of victims killed in the collapse of Rana Plaza mourn on the first year anniversary of the accident, as they gather in Savar, Bangladesh, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A TV cameraman films a cat at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Boys play soccer on the main street of Kilometre 5 (PK5), a predominately Muslim neighbourhood of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A member of the Civil Defence and a resident pass a fire at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise near the village of Sengileyevskoye, just outside the south Russian city of Stavropol, Russia, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Protester Isabel Loaiza lies on the ground injured after being hit by a SUV vehicle during an anti-government protest in El Cafetal in Caracas, April 19, 2014. Protesters were blocking a street when a man driving a SUV hit Loaiza and escaped right...more
Meb Keflezighi of the U.S. reacts after winning the men's division of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. Keflezighi became the first U.S. male athlete to win the Boston Marathon in three decades, an...more
President Barack Obama acts out the line "gnashed their terrible teeth" from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during an election campaign rally at Mathura in...more
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband Prince William watch as their son Prince George looks at an Australian animal called a Bilby, which has been named after the young prince, during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo April 20, 2014....more
Family members of a missing passenger onboard the South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized, rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams in a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo, South Korea, April 21, 2014....more
Firefighters try to douse a fire at a cotton factory in the northern Indian city of Allahabad April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A large TVS (tornadic vortex signature) thunderstorm supercell passes over storm chaser Brad Mack in Graham, Texas late April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
An anti-Balaka militiaman poses for a photograph next to a checkpoint on a dirt road near the town of Yaloke, Central African Republic, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Relatives and friends of Douglas Rafael da Silva Pereira, 25, mourn during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 24, 2014. The residents of the Pavao-Pavaozinho slum in Copacabana neighborhood accused Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) officers of...more
A Ukrainian security force officer is deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Brydie and her brother Flynn McDonald from Britain look at the tombstones of Australian soldiers at the Ariburnu Memorial in Anzac Cove in Gallipoli, Turkey April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
