Pictures | Sat May 24, 2014 | 5:50am BST

Photos of the week

Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Thai soldiers stand guard during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions following an army coup in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A police officer grabs a man who tries to jump off the seventh floor of a hotel, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China May 19, 2014. The 32-year-old man attempted to commit suicide after a failed relationship. Police and his ex-girlfriend managed to talk him down three hours later, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Afghan President Hamid Karzai (R) walks away after shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the opening ceremony in the Expo Center during the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Shanghai May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A flood-damaged Opel Astra is seen in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The body of a pro-Ukrainian militia lies by the side of a road following a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state have gathered in a camp in Maiduguri and volunteered to hunt for Islamist militant group Boko Haram to the local government. The local government gives them two meals per day, they say. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People take part in a soccer match held at the Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel ride on a tank after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A riot policeman uses a baton to hit a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Women cry near their damaged houses following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college stretch backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performance by graduates of the college at the State Theater of Opera and Ballet in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Inmates gesture from behind bars in Aleppo's main prison in Syria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

A wounded man lays unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground during clashes between protesters and riot police in Istanbul May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Nuns pass through the entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Judge Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Un Muayad, (L) a Ramadi resident fighting alongside tribal fighters, fires her rifle during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi May 19, 2014. Muayad has been fighting against the Al-Qaeda branch since the the beginning of the uprising in her city, where a relative of her husband was killed by the ISIL. REUTERS/Stringer

TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Mariya Gafitsa, 23, rides a Tyrolean traverse over the Dnipro River, suspended by a cable wire with metal clamps pierced directly into the skin of her back during the attempt to set a national record for the longest distance traveled on a Tyrolean traverse with metal clamps pieced through one's back, in Kiev May 23, 2014. The 532.6-metre-long (1747 feet) Tyrolean traverse is the longest in Ukraine and can reach a speed of up to 60km/h, local media reported. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Demonstrators calling for higher wages and better work conditions clash with police during a protest at McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Ukrainian soccer fans light flares on a bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev May 18, 2014. Fans of Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, Dynamo Kiev, Chornomorets Odessa, Vorskla Poltava, Metalist Kharkiv and Zarya Luhansk gathered to declare support for Ukraine's new leaders after their teams' matches. REUTERS/Stringer

