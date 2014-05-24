Photos of the week
Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Thai soldiers stand guard during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions following an army coup in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A police officer grabs a man who tries to jump off the seventh floor of a hotel, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China May 19, 2014. The 32-year-old man attempted to commit suicide after a failed relationship. Police and his ex-girlfriend managed to...more
Afghan President Hamid Karzai (R) walks away after shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the opening ceremony in the Expo Center during the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit...more
A flood-damaged Opel Astra is seen in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The body of a pro-Ukrainian militia lies by the side of a road following a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state have gathered in a camp in Maiduguri and volunteered to hunt for...more
People take part in a soccer match held at the Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel ride on a tank after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A riot policeman uses a baton to hit a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Women cry near their damaged houses following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college stretch backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performance by graduates of the college at the State Theater of Opera and Ballet in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya...more
A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Inmates gesture from behind bars in Aleppo's main prison in Syria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A wounded man lays unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground during clashes between protesters and riot police in Istanbul May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Nuns pass through the entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Judge Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Un Muayad, (L) a Ramadi resident fighting alongside tribal fighters, fires her rifle during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi May 19, 2014. Muayad has been fighting against the Al-Qaeda branch...more
TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Mariya Gafitsa, 23, rides a Tyrolean traverse over the Dnipro River, suspended by a cable wire with metal clamps pierced directly into the skin of her back during the attempt to set a national record for the longest distance traveled on a Tyrolean...more
Demonstrators calling for higher wages and better work conditions clash with police during a protest at McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ukrainian soccer fans light flares on a bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev May 18, 2014. Fans of Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, Dynamo Kiev, Chornomorets Odessa, Vorskla Poltava, Metalist Kharkiv and Zarya Luhansk gathered to declare support for...more
