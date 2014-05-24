Photos of the week

Mariya Gafitsa, 23, rides a Tyrolean traverse over the Dnipro River, suspended by a cable wire with metal clamps pierced directly into the skin of her back during the attempt to set a national record for the longest distance traveled on a Tyrolean...more

Mariya Gafitsa, 23, rides a Tyrolean traverse over the Dnipro River, suspended by a cable wire with metal clamps pierced directly into the skin of her back during the attempt to set a national record for the longest distance traveled on a Tyrolean traverse with metal clamps pieced through one's back, in Kiev May 23, 2014. The 532.6-metre-long (1747 feet) Tyrolean traverse is the longest in Ukraine and can reach a speed of up to 60km/h, local media reported. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

