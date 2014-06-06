Photos of the week
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88 of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multi-national paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. Glover, of the 9th Parachute Battalion, took part in a glider-borne D-Day...more
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah are seen through a broken window during an election campaign in Qala i Naw, capital of Badghis province, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during a D-Day event in Portsmouth, southern England, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in the northern Indian city of Amritsar June 6, 2014. Sikhs wielding swords clashed inside the compound of their religion's holiest shrine, the 30th...more
An aerial view of a neighborhood decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, Brazil, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Hauwa Nkaki, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, cries as she reacts during a news conference on the girls in Lagos, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military Harrier jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Vehicles come to a standstill at a flooded crossroad in Pingba, Guizhou province, China, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ghulam Mustafa (rear R), 38, and Liaquat Ali (rear L), 42, who both said that police hacked off their hands with a large butcher's knife, lie on beds after being brought to the Victoria hospital for treatment in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, June 2, 2014....more
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, during a protest against the recent rape...more
President Obama embraces Bob Bergdahl and Jami Bergdahl after delivering a statement about the release of their son, U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man points to a damaged car, parked near warehouses that according to local media reports were targeted by Grad rockets fired by irregular forces loyal to former Libyan army general Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran...more
People look at a cracked side window of a bus which was damaged at bomb blasts in Kabul, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Members of the Civil Defence rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, stands following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from aeroplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, June 5, 2014....more
A black bear lies on a hammock at a residential back yard in Daytona Beach, Florida early evening on May 30, 2014. The bear used the hammock for more than 15 minutes before being startled when the back yard lights were turned on, according to the...more
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
People hold candles during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square incident, in Kuala Lumpur, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payerne, Switzerland, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote village of Chibok, while they are covered in white sheets at a news conference in Lagos, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 5,300 meters above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. More than 4,000 climbers have reached the summit of Everest, the world's highest peak, since it was first scaled...more
A fruit vendor sleeps on a couch as she waits for customers in Yingjiang county, Yunnan province, China, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Next Slideshows
D-Day ceremonies
World leaders pay tribute to the veterans who 70 years ago stormed the beaches of Normandy.
Bombing in Kabul
The front-runner in Afghanistan's presidential election escaped assassination when two bombs blew up outside a hotel where he had just staged a rally.
Barrel bombs in Aleppo
The use of barrel bombs - typically oil drums packed with explosives and shrapnel - has drawn international condemnation against the Syrian military.
Shooting in Seattle
A gunman opens fire on the campus of Seattle Pacific University.
MORE IN PICTURES
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.