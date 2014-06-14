Photos of the week
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas, June 13, 2014. Building crews set fire to the luxury lake house left dangling about 75 feet on a decaying cliff...more
A man mourns the death of his relative, killed in Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport, outside a hospital morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A student clashes with riot police during a demonstration against the government demanding for changes in the state education system in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fernando Rodriguez
UConn women's basketball team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champions in the East Room of the White House, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he stands on the back of a pick-up truck in southern Idlib countryside, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Brazil's Fred is fouled by Croatia's Dejan Lovren inside the area during their 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Cheri Rasmussen prays with Metro Police Lt. Roxanne McDarris in front of CiCi's Pizza during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi as gunmen attacked one of Pakistan's biggest airports, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Taxi drivers block the road in Whitehall in central London during a protest against Uber, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match to win the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 8, 2014....more
A member of Iraqi security forces searches volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, who have taken over Mosul and other Northern provinces, before they board an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. ...more
Pallbearers carry the casket of one of three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week during a regimental funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army uses a string to ensure that soldiers, making up the honour guard, stand in a straight line before an official welcoming ceremony for President of the Congo Republic Denis Sassou Nguesso, in Beijing,...more
A horse is pictured next to clothes drying on a fence in Natal, Brazil, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ultra-orthodox Jews take part in celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
