Fri Jun 27, 2014

Photos of the week

Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, June 27, 2014
Dancers wait during a visit by actor Forest Whitaker (not seen) inside the UN House IDP Camp in Juba, South Sudan June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Friday, June 27, 2014
People hoping to reach the U.S. ride atop the wagon of a freight train, known as La Bestia (The Beast) in Ixtepec, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca June 18, 2014. Thousands of young people hope to reach the U.S. from their impoverished and violent homes in Central America. In the eight months ended June 15, the U.S. has detained about 52,000 children at the Mexican border, double the figure the year earlier. There's no telling how many have gotten through. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Friday, June 27, 2014
People attend a mass rally against "U.S. Imperialists" at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang June 25, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Friday, June 27, 2014
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one of the animals as a crowd of grade school students and residents watched, with free samples of its fried meat handed out later. The annual event took place in the district of Wada in the town south of Tokyo, a week into Japan's first coastal whaling season since a global court halted the country's better known Antarctic whaling in March. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, June 27, 2014
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, June 27, 2014
Belarussian MiG-29 jet fighters take part in a rehearsal for a military parade in Minsk June 26, 2014. Belarus will mark the 70th anniversary of the country's liberation from the Nazis on July 3. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Friday, June 27, 2014
A woman shields her child from the wind while walking on sand dunes in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, June 27, 2014
Men try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 27, 2014
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castells" as a child descends during the Sant Joan festival at Plaza del Blat square in Valls, south of Barcelona June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Friday, June 27, 2014
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) fights with Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. Bangkok's Klong Prem prison organized the "Fighting Backwall" contest to "return good people to society" and fight drug abuse by training inmates in Muay Thai or Thai boxing and getting them to compete with professional boxers from outside. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, June 27, 2014
Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour, police said, adding to the toll of thousands killed in attacks this year. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast and no one claimed responsibility. However, militant Islamist group Boko Haram has increasingly targeted civilians in its bloody five-year insurgency. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed (L-R) listen to the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. Three Al Jazeera journalists were jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicted them of helping a "terrorist organization" by spreading lies, in a case that has raised questions about the country's respect for media freedoms. The three, who all deny the charge, include Australian Peter Greste, Al Jazeera's Kenya-based correspondent, and Canadian-Egyptian national Mohamed Fahmy, Cairo bureau chief of Al Jazeera English. The third defendant, Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed, received an additional three-year jail sentence on a separate charge involving possession of ammunition. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, June 27, 2014
Qin Zhengyu, 78, shows moles and tumors on her back in her home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. From the 1950s, mines and chemical plants mushroomed in the area around Heshan which is rich in realgar, or arsenic disulphide. They were shut down in 2011 due to the pollution they caused but dust and runoff from arsenic plagues Heshan to this day. In 2010, 157 villagers from Heshan, with a population of about 1,500, had died of cancer caused by arsenic poisoning in the previous two decades, and another 190 had developed cancer due to arsenic poisoning, the villagers wrote in a letter to the local government, seen by Reuters, seeking compensation and aid. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, June 27, 2014
Police patrol the crime scene after a man was killed in a shooting, as fireworks are set off at a local party in the background, in Naples, Italy June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Friday, June 27, 2014
Senior soccer players take part in a match at a soccer field in Miraflores, in Lima, Peru June 19, 2014. Senior players, aged from 60 to 90, play weekly in a program organized by the municipality to promote activities for older adults. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Friday, June 27, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Friday, June 27, 2014
Kate Kelly of Ordain Women weeps during a vigil as members of the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints consider her excommunication from the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 22, 2014. Kelly, founder of Ordain Women, which advocates for gender equality in the Mormon church, was stripped of her church membership after a three-man disciplinary council ruled she had violated the "laws and orders" of the faith and that her actions amounted to apostasy. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, June 27, 2014
Liu Xinjun (L) and Jia Xiaoyu (R) hold a woman who fell out a window at her home in Tianjin, June 17, 2014. Liu and Jia held up an elderly woman who fell out her window and was stuck on a rack of an air-conditioner for five minutes, as another man Yang Ming held on to the woman with a rope from inside the room while waiting for firefighters to rescue. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, June 27, 2014
Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Friday, June 27, 2014
Participants look on during a competition at the "Zarnitsa" regional war games for students near Stavropol, Russia June 24, 2014. The yearly competition provides opportunities for students to showcase their military skills such as shooting, first aid and physical preparedness. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Friday, June 27, 2014
Handlers struggle to hold ostriches so carts can be attached to them for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. The ostriches pull small carts occupied by their handlers. Run by Hedrick's Promotions in Nickerson, Kansas, this is the third year the race has been run at the track, in tandem with a camel race. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Friday, June 27, 2014
Spectators take photographs of Rafael Nadal of Spain as he changes his shirt during his men's singles tennis match against Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, June 27, 2014
A diver swims near the bow of the wreck of the Baron Gautsch ship, near the Adriatic town of Rovinj June 22, 2014. The 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Baron Gautsch, an Austro-Hungarian steamboat which sank in the northern Croatian Adriatic sea, will be marked on August 13, 2014. The ship, originally used to service passenger lines, had been leased by the Austro-Hungarian Army following the July 1914 outbreak of World War One to transport troops, only to run into a friendly minefield off the Brijuni islands less than a month later. Estimates say between 240 and 390 people perished in the sinking, making it one of the biggest losses of life in World War One. Today the shipwreck lies at a depth of 40 meters off the coast of Rovinj and is said to be the most popular site for divers in the Adriatic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Friday, June 27, 2014
