Photos of the week
Members of the English National Ballet perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield while attempting to disperse demonstrators outside the U.S. embassy in Manila, Philippines July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A car is trapped underneath a bridge that collapsed while under construction in the World Cup host city Belo Horizonte, Brazil July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. The fighters in the Islamic State, an al Qaeda offshoot previously known as Islamic State in Iraq and the...more
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. Pro-democracy protesters gathered for a mass march in Hong Kong in what could be the biggest challenge to...more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a...more
A protester dressed as a copy of the Bible joins groups demonstrating outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 30, 2014. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that business owners can object on religious grounds to a provision of U.S. President...more
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA/Handout
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos receives flowers from supporters during her 85th birthday celebration, in Laoag, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Palestinian stone-thrower takes cover behind a street pole during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. Toronto hosted WorldPride, a week-long event that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He...more
African asylum seekers camp out during an overnight protest after leaving Holot open detention center in southern Israel's Negev desert, June 28, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants,...more
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountain from El Collado mountain pass, near the town of Competa, near Malaga, southern Spain early June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Muslim man prays inside a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. During the eight months ending June 15, some 52,000 children were detained at the U.S. border with Mexico, most of them from Central America....more
A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. During Reception Day, the new cadets begin the process of becoming West Point cadets and...more
U.S. fans show dejection at the end of the extra time of the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Avihai Jorno inspects the damage to his home after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot, Israel July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada hits a return during her women's singles semi-final tennis match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pool
A firefighter holds a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) from its tail while removing it from a tree at a residential area in Kunming, Yunnan province, China July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
