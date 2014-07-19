Photos of the week
The son (L) of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An Afghan resident points his weapon at the dead body of an unidentified militant, as a way of showing his hatred for insurgents, at a building where three other militants were located at, after an attack in Kabul, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup final against Germany at the Argentine Embassy in Brasilia, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. World leaders demanded an international investigation into the shooting down of Malaysia...more
Residents walk amidst debris and mud brought by Typhoon Rammasun (locally named Glenda) in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. The Philippines set to work clearing debris,...more
Palestinians carry the bodies of two boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with other two children from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City, July 16, 2014. ...more
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, Italy, early July 18, 2014.
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Germany's players lifts the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands amidst smoke and dust after he fired towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Palestinians search for scattered body parts amongst the rubble of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli looks through the window of a van carrying the body of Dror Khenin before his funeral in Yehud, east of Tel Aviv, after Khenin was killed on Tuesday when a short-range rocket landed near the border with Gaza, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Germany's Mario Goetze kisses the World Cup trophy as he celebrates their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Palestinians ride a donkey cart past a police station, which was under construction when it was destroyed in what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday near the Erez crossing July 16, 2014. An Israeli civilian was killed by the rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Next Slideshows
Families of MH17
Loved ones of passengers aboard the Malaysia Airlines flight.
Battle for Tripoli airport
Rival militias fight for control of Tripoli International Airport in Libya.
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
Boys killed on Gaza beach
Shelling from an Israeli naval gunboat kills four Palestinian boys on a Gaza beach.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.