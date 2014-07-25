Photos of the week
Family members of the victims killed in Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane disaster are seen reacting next to Mayor Pieter Broertjes (R) through the window of a hearse carrying the victims' bodies as they arrive at the Korporaal van Oudheusden...more
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Malaysian air crash investigators take photos of the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Volunteers (rear) wade across a lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes with his car in the first corner after the start of the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Allie Shaughnessy, who is dressed as Mystique, during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A man stands in his backyard and looks at the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrives for a court appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Mourners wait in a limousine after attending the funeral of Eric Garner in New York July 23, 2014. Garner died last week soon after a New York police officer put him in a choke hold. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
German pianist Stefan Aaron plays an orange piano on a "flying carpet" platform suspended from a helicopter, over the Munich airport July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hama province, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. Krumwiede was on patrol in Afghanistan in 2012 when he...more
Palestinian children sit in a car boot as they flee their family homes following heavy Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A relative of a passenger on board the crashed TransAsia Airways plane cries in Kaohsiung International Airport, southern Taiwan, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Mim Morris wipes her forehead as she looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandson, Joel Lafer, 14, joins her near Malott, Washington, July 20, 2014. The massive wildfire raging east of...more
A Palestinian woman wearing clothes stained with the blood of other relatives, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, cries at a hospital in Gaza City, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
