Photos of the week

A patient surnamed Hu goes through a medical check before a surgery at a hospital in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, August 27, 2104. The hospital is preparing to place a titanium mesh produced by a 3D printer into Hu's head to help him rebuild the shape of...more

A patient surnamed Hu goes through a medical check before a surgery at a hospital in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, August 27, 2104. The hospital is preparing to place a titanium mesh produced by a 3D printer into Hu's head to help him rebuild the shape of his head. Hu was injured after he fell from the third floor of a building, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Close