Pictures | Sat Sep 20, 2014 | 5:35pm BST

Photos of the week

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells towards Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A Syrian refugee child eats inside his family's tent at an informal settlement in Deir al-Ahmar, Bekaa valley, Lebanon, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alia Haju

Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Anti-war protesters hold up signs as U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes his seat to testify at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the U.S. policy toward Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the Islamic State on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A pro-Russian rebel checks his rifle inside the Vostok (East) battalion base in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Shi'ite fighters, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, take part in field training in the desert in the province of Najaf, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A doctor performs surgery on an injured man with a part of an aluminium alloy fence through his chest after a car accident in Zhumadian, Henan province, China, September 15, 2014. The doctor managed to surgically remove the piece. REUTERS/Stringer

Chaff is set off from a Knox-class frigate during the Han Kuang military exercise held about 10 nautical miles eastern of the port of Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A grave cleaner holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City, April 17, 2013. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labelled and stored in mass graves. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man runs through burning charcoal barefooted as he participates in a traditional ritual called "Lianhuo", or "fire walking", in Pan'an county, Zhejiang province, China, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Pennsylvania State Police salute outside St. Peters' Cathedral at the funeral of slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson in Scranton, Pennsylvania, September 18, 2014. Dickson, 38 was killed in an ambush attack. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Children are pictured on the hills on the outskirts of Kathmandu, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Campaigners wave Scottish Saltires at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People pass by a vehicle almost completely submerged on a street covered with mud due to heavy floods in Tekija village, Serbia, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

Baby Hamadryas baboons reach for milk bottles as a zookeeper feeds them at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

President Obama makes remarks at the DNC's annual Women's Leadership Forum at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

