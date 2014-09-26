Photos of the week
Shi'ite fighters, who joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, celebrate after the end of their training in the desert region between Kerbala and Najaf, south of Baghdad, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
China's Shang Chunsong prepares to compete in the uneven bars event of the women's individual all-around final artistic gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more
Residents inspect damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
New York City police officers arrest a man taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Models sit on the catwalk as they present creations at the end of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
U.S. Air Force pilots with the Thunderbirds perform the calypso pass maneuver in F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a practice session prior to the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/US...more
A boy plays at a flooded street in front of a passing bus as tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
South Korea's Shin Alam (L) competes against China's Xu Anqi during their women's epee team fencing competition final at Goyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Japan's Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui perform in the women's duet technical routine synchronised swimming competition at Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Feifei, 21, undergoes a breast implant surgery at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, China, September 1, 2014. Feifei, who is a third-year university student and a part-time model, received a free breast implant surgery which costs about 300,000...more
A man removes muddied beddings from a hospital ward which was damaged by flooding in Srinagar, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A U.S. Secret Service agent with an automatic rifle hurries people to evacuate the White House complex over a security alert moments after President Barack Obama and his family left for the presidential retreat, Camp David, in Maryland, September 19,...more
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Medics tend to a man's injuries, which activists say were sustained from two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in a field hospital in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
The Virginia Creeper covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt IOr Bont tearoom has turned to copper red as Autumn approaches, in Llanrwst, North Wales, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Visitors enjoy a firground ride during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A cancer patient poses for a photo during her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party among other celebrants at a hotel in Managua, Nicaragua, September 20, 2014. Quinceaneras are a traditional celebration for girls turning 15. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A staff member plays a shot towards a putting green on a lake from a tee ground on top of a hill, at Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 23, 2014. A competition for Chinese and Korean celebrities will be held this month and the player who...more
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett pose on the balcony of Brussels townhall after a news conference, ahead of their concert, at Brussels Grand Place, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neigbourhood in Aleppo that has been abandoned because of shelling. Alaa...more
A police horse rears up as pro-union protestors clash with pro-independence protestors during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, Scotland, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A driver sits inside a bus during an exchange of prisoners-of-war (POWs) near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
