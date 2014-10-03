Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 3, 2014 | 8:05pm BST

Photos of the week

A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014....more

Friday, October 03, 2014
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 25
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Friday, October 03, 2014
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
2 / 25
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, October 03, 2014
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 25
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Friday, October 03, 2014
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
4 / 25
Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani (R) fights with Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov in their men's light heavy (81kg) semi-final boxing match at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani (R) fights with Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov in their men's light heavy (81kg) semi-final boxing match at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, October 03, 2014
Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani (R) fights with Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov in their men's light heavy (81kg) semi-final boxing match at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Karl Lagerfeld appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Friday, October 03, 2014
Karl Lagerfeld appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 25
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, October 03, 2014
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
7 / 25
A field and trees are covered in crushed limestone near the village of Cloghmills in Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland, October 2, 2014. The limestone is spread on fields to correct the ph levels in the soil and help the release of nutrients. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A field and trees are covered in crushed limestone near the village of Cloghmills in Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland, October 2, 2014. The limestone is spread on fields to correct the ph levels in the soil and help the release of nutrients....more

Friday, October 03, 2014
A field and trees are covered in crushed limestone near the village of Cloghmills in Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland, October 2, 2014. The limestone is spread on fields to correct the ph levels in the soil and help the release of nutrients. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 25
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, October 03, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 25
Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, October 03, 2014
Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
10 / 25
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 03, 2014
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 25
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, October 03, 2014
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
12 / 25
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is seen in trance as more spikes are put through his cheeks and lips before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is seen in trance as more spikes are put through his cheeks and lips before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 03, 2014
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is seen in trance as more spikes are put through his cheeks and lips before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 25
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their area that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their area that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, October 03, 2014
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their area that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
14 / 25
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 03, 2014
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 25
Syrian Kurds wait near Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds wait near Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, October 03, 2014
Syrian Kurds wait near Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
16 / 25
Environmental activists carry a giant inflatable chicken as the demonstrate against 'chlorine chickens' near the Oktoberfest grounds in Munich, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Environmental activists carry a giant inflatable chicken as the demonstrate against 'chlorine chickens' near the Oktoberfest grounds in Munich, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, October 03, 2014
Environmental activists carry a giant inflatable chicken as the demonstrate against 'chlorine chickens' near the Oktoberfest grounds in Munich, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
17 / 25
An Afghan girl waits for customers at a livestock market in Kabul, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl waits for customers at a livestock market in Kabul, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, October 03, 2014
An Afghan girl waits for customers at a livestock market in Kabul, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
18 / 25
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, October 03, 2014
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
19 / 25
Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Valentino during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Valentino during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more

Friday, October 03, 2014
Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Valentino during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 25
Surfer Dog Tillman rides a wave at the Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Surfer Dog Tillman rides a wave at the Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 03, 2014
Surfer Dog Tillman rides a wave at the Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
21 / 25
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 03, 2014
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
22 / 25
Workers clear broken glass from windows at a group of companies belonging to business tycoon Tawfeek Abdo Al-Raheem, which was damaged by fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Workers clear broken glass from windows at a group of companies belonging to business tycoon Tawfeek Abdo Al-Raheem, which was damaged by fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 28, 2014....more

Friday, October 03, 2014
Workers clear broken glass from windows at a group of companies belonging to business tycoon Tawfeek Abdo Al-Raheem, which was damaged by fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
23 / 25
Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standard protocol when bodies are discovered, in Monrovia, Liberia, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standard protocol when bodies are discovered, in Monrovia, Liberia, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Friday, October 03, 2014
Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standard protocol when bodies are discovered, in Monrovia, Liberia, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
24 / 25
Muslim pilgrims are pictured through a roof opening as they sleep during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Muslim pilgrims are pictured through a roof opening as they sleep during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Friday, October 03, 2014
Muslim pilgrims are pictured through a roof opening as they sleep during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Inside the White House

Inside the White House

Next Slideshows

Inside the White House

Inside the White House

A behind-the-scenes look at the White House.

03 Oct 2014
In the Ebola hot zone

In the Ebola hot zone

In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.

03 Oct 2014
Fleeing the Islamic State

Fleeing the Islamic State

Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey.

02 Oct 2014
Venezuela's surreal prices

Venezuela's surreal prices

Venezuela's economic crisis has led to some shocking and surreal price distortions.

02 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast