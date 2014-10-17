Photos of the week
A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the...more
A boy is looks at the bloodstained and shattered windscreen of a vehicle damaged by a remote-controlled bomb, at the site of an incident in Kabul, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest to show solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Miss Switzerland 2014 Laetitia Guarino reacts after she won the Miss Switzerland beauty pageant on the Federal Square in Bern, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A rider performs motorcycle stunts during a Motor-Extreme show in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A child runs on a vehicle passageway after pro-democracy protesters have blocked the traffic from going through at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman gestures next to vehicles destroyed in a car bomb attack in the Shaoula neighbourhood of Baghdad, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
May Thein, mother of Win Zaw Htun, one of two Myanmar workers suspected of killing British tourists in Thailand, sits near her son's picture she showed to reporters at a monastery outside Yangon, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Bystanders read headlines saying "Ebola 1: USA 0" at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Revellers share a moment while they take part in the 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade in New York, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Palestinian boy throws stones at an armored wheel loader of the Israeli Defense Forces during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus, October 17, 2014....more
A pro-democracy protester cries as he holds a placard with photos of Ken Tsang Kin-chiu, a hospitalized protester, during a rally in front of the police headquarters of Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust storm on the banks of the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Cheryl Barrett (L), from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, interviews job seeker Ricardo Scarello at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand outside synagogue windows during the celebrations of Simchat Torah at Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A protestor lies on the ground with a chalk outline marking his position during a demonstration at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Police officials examine the scene of an accident at a shopping district in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17, 2014. Fourteen people were killed at a open-air pop concert in South Korea when the cover of a ventilation shaft they were standing on gave...more
Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman pulls her shopping trolley as she walks past a building that was damaged by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Christian pilgrims from Brazil embrace after they are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, stretches while looking out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
