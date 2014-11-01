Photos of the week

Firemen salute from the top of their truck as residents stand below them with flags on a bridge to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo as the motorcade and hearse carrying his body passes along Highway 401, the nation's "Highway of Heroes", enroute to...more

Firemen salute from the top of their truck as residents stand below them with flags on a bridge to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo as the motorcade and hearse carrying his body passes along Highway 401, the nation's "Highway of Heroes", enroute to Hamilton, Ontario, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

