Photos of the week

Children watch as health workers spray disinfectants at a mosque in Bamako, Mali, November 14, 2014. A local government official said the body of a Guinean imam, suspected of dying from the Ebola virus on October 27, was washed at the mosque before his funeral. Mali is tracing at least 200 contacts linked to confirmed and probable Ebola victims as it seeks to control its second Ebola outbreak. REUTERS/Joe Penney

