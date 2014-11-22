Photos of the week

A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014. A group of scientists and discoverers in November went on an expedition initiated by the Russian Centre of Arctic...more

A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014. A group of scientists and discoverers in November went on an expedition initiated by the Russian Centre of Arctic Exploration to research the crater after pilots captured it on video in July 2014 which attracted the attention of world public. Participants managed to descend down to about 16 metres (52.4 feet) and reached the frozen surface of the base of the crater with a lake at least 10 metres (32.8 feet) deep below. Experts, including geologists and historians, have not come to a consensus about the origin of the funnel yet. REUTERS/Vladimir Pushkarev/Russian Centre of Arctic Exploration

