Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 23, 2015 | 12:50am GMT

Photos of the week

A man rides his horse through flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration, on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, January 16, 2015. According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus following a strike by a shell or mortar in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, registered with camp number 86356, holds a picture of herself from 1944 in Warsaw January 12, 2015. As the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month, Reuters photographers took portraits of now elderly survivors. About 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at the Nazi camp which has became a symbol of the horrors of the Holocaust and World War Two, which ravaged Europe. The camp was liberated by Soviet Red Army troops on January 27, 1945 and about 200,000 camp inmates survived. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo refused to resurface at the end of their shift to protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine, which is claimed by the country's former master Serbia. Fearing bankruptcy, Kosovo's new government said last week it would take control of the sprawling Trepca mining complex, but backtracked following a furious response from Serbia and intense discussions with Western diplomats. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Students from Langata primary school run past riot police as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi January 19, 2015. Riot police used teargas to disperse students at a school in Nairobi as the children protested against the potential loss of their playground. The playground was fenced off in December, during the school holidays, by a prominent developer who also claims ownership of the land. The title to the contested site is said to be in the name of Airport View Housing Limited, according to local media, with plans to use the space to build a parking lot for a hotel. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Glow-in-the-dark blue waves, caused by the phenomenon known as harmful algal bloom or "red tide", are seen at night near Sam Mun Tsai beach in Hong Kong January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towards minorities at Grand Central Station in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountain overlooking the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a desk at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) in Yola, Adamawa State January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A policeman uses his gun to disperse protesters during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, which featured a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad as the cover of its first edition since an attack by Islamist gunmen, in Karachi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion "Donbass", who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Policemen treat an Israeli Arab youth that was hit by a police car during clashes in the southern town of Rahat January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. A blast destroyed a railway bridge in the eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and Ukraine's west. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Snorkelers interact with a Florida manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. On winter days, Florida manatees flock by the hundreds to the balmy waters of Three Sisters Springs, drawing crowds of snorkelers and kayakers to the U.S. sanctuary, where people may swim with the endangered species. But as tolerant as the gentle, whiskered sea giants can be of the accidental kicks and splashes of delighted tourists, wild life regulators want to ban most canoes and paddle boards and create people-free zones to protect the wintering "sea cow." Proposed limitations for this winter are awaiting approval by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
People attend a rally to protest against French magazine Charlie Hebdo's satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014. Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names like rapper Psy, whose 2012 "Gangnam Style" video was a global YouTube hit, often putting up with punishing schedules in the hope of one day making it big in the music industry. A recent survey of pre-teens showed that 21 percent of respondents wanted to be K-pop (Korean pop) stars when they grow up, the most popular career choice. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A paramilitary policeman releases a wild goose in Linghai, Liaoning province, January 20, 2015. About eight wild geese, which were found injured, were set free after having their wounds treated by a team of paramilitary policemen, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 19, 2015. Vonn became the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she won a Super-G, her 63rd victory in the competition. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Revelers throw turnips at the kneeling Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2015. Even though the exact origins of the festival are not known, various theories exist including the mythological punishment of Caco by Hercules, a relation to ceremonies celebrated by the American Indians that were seen by the first conquerors, to a cattle thief ridiculed and expelled by his village neighbors. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne (R) poses for a selfie with a fan during a photo call at Selfridges department store in London January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
President Barack Obama blows a kiss to his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, who was sitting in the gallery, at the end of his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
