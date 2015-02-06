Photos of the week
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2,...more
Two men walk past the Crown Fountain in blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukraine crisis at the Kremlin in Moscow, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland,February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute...more
Dancers hold their masks as they pose for pictures after taking part in the day long village festival of Chhau, at Malti village in Purulia district, in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, January 31, 2015. Chhau is a traditional folk dance...more
Australian journalist Peter Greste receives a kiss from his mother Lois and father Juris upon his return home at Brisbane International Airport, February 5, 2015. Peter Greste, the Al Jazeera journalist freed after more than a year in an Egyptian...more
A man walks in a street with abandoned vehicles and damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base before it's launch to strike the Islamic state in the Syrian city of Raqqa, February 5, 2015. J REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Hindu devotees climb the steps to Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2015. Hindu devotees across Malaysia celebrated Thaipusam, a religious celebration dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Murugan. REUTERS/Olivia...more
Locals react as they are shot at by a policeman (not in picture) while looting from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Anatoly Gorlov, husband of Russian activist Svetlana Davydova, spends time with their children at their home in Vyazma, Russia, January 30, 2015. Nine months after Davydova called the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow to warn that Russian soldiers were...more
A municipal official looks through the window of a residential block, which was damaged by a shelling on Wednesday according to locals, in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Herdsmen from the Kyrgyz ethnic group hold their falcons as they ride on horses during a hunting competition in Akqi county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous, China, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers pull a passenger out of the TransAsia Airways plane which crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Riot police shield Ghana's John Boye (21) and team mates from objects thrown by Equatorial Guinea fans at the end of the first half of the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles final match at the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament during a photo call at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building, February 1, 2015....more
People pass a burning barricade during protests in Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port au Prince, February 2, 2015. Traffic was minimal in the normally clogged streets of Haiti's capital after a key minibus drivers union called a two-day...more
A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an...more
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, Iraq, February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of killings by...more
Patrick 'Deep Dish' Bertoletti competes in the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, January 30, 2015. The professional competitive eater from Chicago downed 444 chicken wings in 30 minutes, narrowly edging out his nearest...more
The lights of a car are seen through a gust of wind on a secondary road in Lussy near Lausanne, Switzerland, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy reacts after getting an autograph from former Portugal forward Luis Figo during a Figo Football Academy training session in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, February 4, 2015. FIFA have confirmed that Figo, incumbent Sepp Blatter, Dutch...more
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. The number 91 double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a tree, causing injury to passengers and passers-by. REUTERS/Peter...more
A serviceman from the battalion 'Aydar' waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A girl removes belongings from a donkey after it fell onto its side upon arrival at the Zamzam IDP camp for Internally Displaced Persons, near El Fasher in North Darfur, February 4, 2015. Thousands have fled areas in east Jebel Marra and north of...more
Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children run from a turkey owned by Mohamed Badr al-Din that guards his collection of vintage cars from passerbys, in the al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, January 31, 2015. The 66-year-old collector nicknamed Abu Omar inherited the hobby from his...more
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms in prayers upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, on his death anniversary outside his shrine in Srinagar, February 1, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslims gathered at the shrine of...more
Believers dressed as devils enter a church to attend a face-washing ceremony of the statue of their village's patron saint San Blas (Saint Blaise) in Almonacid del Marquesado, central Spain, during the Endiablada festival, February 2,...more
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into...more
Medical personnel wait next to stretchers after a fire broke out at a wholesale market building in Huidong county, Guangdong province, China, February 5, 2015. The fire at the warehouse in China has killed at least 17 people, state news agency Xinhua...more
Palestinians herd sheep in the Judean desert between Jericho and Jerusalem, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boy looks through a bus window before the departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
Ivan Timofeenko, co-founder of the "Newton Park" interactive museum of science, demonstrates the so-called Mirror Box, which produces various combinations of reflections creating volumetric geometric figures, during preparations for a performance for...more
