Photos of the week

Children run from a turkey owned by Mohamed Badr al-Din that guards his collection of vintage cars from passerbys, in the al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, January 31, 2015. The 66-year-old collector nicknamed Abu Omar inherited the hobby from his father and has a large collection of vintage cars, some of which he says belonged to former Syrian officials and were used in several movies and shows. Before the unrest, Abu Omar planned to open a museum to display his cars, which are guarded from pedestrians by a turkey that he owns. He hopes that the turmoil in the country will end so that he can pursue his hobby and repair his cars, which are heavily damaged from shelling. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Close