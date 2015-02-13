Photos of the week

Manon Serrano, one of two women switched at birth more than 20 years ago, kisses her mother Sophie Serrano as they pose at their home after the verdict in Grasse, France February 10, 2015. The two women switched at birth will each receive 400,000...more

Manon Serrano, one of two women switched at birth more than 20 years ago, kisses her mother Sophie Serrano as they pose at their home after the verdict in Grasse, France February 10, 2015. The two women switched at birth will each receive 400,000 euros ($451,760) in damages, a court in southern France ruled. The court also ordered that the private clinic responsible for the mix-up pay 300,000 euros each to three of the parents concerned, as well as 60,000 euros each to the brothers and sisters of the plaintiffs. One of the two mothers discovered that her child was not biologically hers when they took a DNA test in 2004, 10 years after the girl's birth. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close