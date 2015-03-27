Photos of the week
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe...more
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya, March 13, 2015. Police captured 96 illegal migrants in a boat as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. Italy wants Egypt and Tunisia to play a role in rescuing stricken...more
Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, Syria, March 21, 2015 . REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015, the day after the air crash of a Germanwings Airbus A320....more
Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, Chile, March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to four after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said, while 22 others were unaccounted for as the...more
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem, March 23, 2015. The seven children died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn...more
A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, Syria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine...more
A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 22, 2015. Participants wearing festive costumes perform tricks before getting into a pond with icy water. REUTERS/Shamil...more
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, Chile, March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to four after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said, while 22 others were unaccounted for as the military rescued stranded...more
An Afghan girl looks out of a damaged window of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul, March 25, 2015. Six people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday that struck close to the presidential palace in the...more
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave in Sanaa, Yemen, March 23, 2015. Suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two...more
A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England, March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more in...more
Two Kurdish sisters pose for a picture as they arrive for a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2015. Kurds applauded last weekend's call from their jailed rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan to end a 30-year armed struggle against...more
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 20, 2015. The Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey was entirely surrounded by the English Channel following exceptionally high spring tides. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Masked Palestinian militants from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, take part in an anti-Israel military drill in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport, Germany, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, Yemen, March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday, officials said, to counter...more
People walk during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, Yemen, March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday,...more
A Tornado is seen in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, March 25, 2015. A storm system produced at least three tornadoes in Arkansas and Oklahoma on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring several others, officials said. REUTERS/Jeff Piotrowski
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana, Cuba, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cypriot bondholders clash with riot policemen outside the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 23, 2015. Aggrieved bondholders who lost funds in Cyprus's 2013 bailout caused damage to the headquarters of Bank of Cyprus on Monday when...more
A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24, 2015. The school bus carrying nine elementary school students careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in...more
A convoy of soldiers from Niger and Chad drive down a looted street in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. Soldiers from Niger and Chad who liberated the Nigerian town of Damasak from Boko Haram militants have discovered...more
The mother of an Indian policeman who was killed in an attack on a police camp, weeps at her residence in Kathua district, south of Jammu, March 20, 2015. Militants stormed a police camp in Indian Kashmir on Friday, killing two policeman and wounding...more
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. The residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames on Thursday...more
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama boards aircraft at Siem Reap International Airport in Siem Reap, Cambodia, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media at its head office in Kuala Lumpur, March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a slow loris, seized by the wildlife...more
A black box voice recorder from the German Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget Airbus A320 crash. French investigators are sifting through wreckage for clues into why a German Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline...more
People remove mud and rocks from their house after a massive landslide in Chosica, Peru, March 24, 2015. Seven people were killed and more were feared dead in Peru after a massive landslide buried parts of a town amid heavy rains, authorities said on...more
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armored vehicle during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, Syria, March 24, 2015. An alliance of Syrian Islamist rebels including al Qaeda's...more
A girl scout holds a Greek national flag ahead of a student parade in Athens, March 24, 2015. Greece said it will present a package of reforms to its euro zone partners by next Monday in hope of unlocking aid to help it deal with a cash crunch and...more
