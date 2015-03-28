Edition:
Photos of the week

A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, Syria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, Syria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, Syria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya, March 13, 2015. Police captured 96 illegal migrants in a boat as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. Italy wants Egypt and Tunisia to play a role in rescuing stricken migrant vessels in the Mediterranean, a government planning paper showed, so that survivors could be taken back to African instead of European ports. Last April Italy rescued 4,000 migrants from boats trying to reach European shores in only 48 hours in a deepening immigration crisis that is being made worse by the turmoil in Libya, which has grappled with chaos and rampant militias since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya, March 13, 2015. Police captured 96 illegal migrants in a boat as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. Italy wants Egypt and Tunisia to play a role in rescuing stricken...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya, March 13, 2015. Police captured 96 illegal migrants in a boat as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. Italy wants Egypt and Tunisia to play a role in rescuing stricken migrant vessels in the Mediterranean, a government planning paper showed, so that survivors could be taken back to African instead of European ports. Last April Italy rescued 4,000 migrants from boats trying to reach European shores in only 48 hours in a deepening immigration crisis that is being made worse by the turmoil in Libya, which has grappled with chaos and rampant militias since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, Syria, March 21, 2015 . REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, Syria, March 21, 2015 . REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, Syria, March 21, 2015 . REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24, 2015. The school bus carrying nine elementary school students careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in suburban Philadelphia home on Tuesday. No injuries were reported, police said. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24, 2015. The school bus carrying nine elementary school students careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A school bus is pictured after it crashed into a house at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24, 2015. The school bus carrying nine elementary school students careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in suburban Philadelphia home on Tuesday. No injuries were reported, police said. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem, March 23, 2015. The seven children died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years, officials said. Police have identified the children who died as Yaakob Sassoon, 5, Sara, 6, Moshe, 8, Yeshua, 10, Rivkah, 11, David, 12, and Eliane, 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem, March 23, 2015. The seven children died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem, March 23, 2015. The seven children died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years, officials said. Police have identified the children who died as Yaakob Sassoon, 5, Sara, 6, Moshe, 8, Yeshua, 10, Rivkah, 11, David, 12, and Eliane, 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The mother of an Indian policeman who was killed in an attack on a police camp, weeps at her residence in Kathua district, south of Jammu, March 20, 2015. Militants stormed a police camp in Indian Kashmir on Friday, killing two policeman and wounding three, a police official said, snapping a three-month lull in attacks that India's nationalist government has sworn to end. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

The mother of an Indian policeman who was killed in an attack on a police camp, weeps at her residence in Kathua district, south of Jammu, March 20, 2015. Militants stormed a police camp in Indian Kashmir on Friday, killing two policeman and wounding...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
The mother of an Indian policeman who was killed in an attack on a police camp, weeps at her residence in Kathua district, south of Jammu, March 20, 2015. Militants stormed a police camp in Indian Kashmir on Friday, killing two policeman and wounding three, a police official said, snapping a three-month lull in attacks that India's nationalist government has sworn to end. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors said on Thursday. French prosecutors offered no motive for why 28-year-old Andreas Lubitz apparently took the controls of the Airbus A320, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set it veering down from cruising altitude at 3,000 feet per minute. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors said on Thursday. French prosecutors offered no motive for why 28-year-old Andreas Lubitz apparently took the controls of the Airbus A320, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set it veering down from cruising altitude at 3,000 feet per minute. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 22, 2015. Participants wearing festive costumes perform tricks before getting into a pond with icy water. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 22, 2015. Participants wearing festive costumes perform tricks before getting into a pond with icy water. REUTERS/Shamil...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 22, 2015. Participants wearing festive costumes perform tricks before getting into a pond with icy water. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave in Sanaa, Yemen, March 23, 2015. Suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, in coordinated attacks claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave in Sanaa, Yemen, March 23, 2015. Suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave in Sanaa, Yemen, March 23, 2015. Suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, in coordinated attacks claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England, March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more in Europe, Africa and Asia getting a partial celestial show.. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England, March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more in...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England, March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more in Europe, Africa and Asia getting a partial celestial show.. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. The residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood, critically injuring at least one person, authorities said. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. The residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames on Thursday...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. The residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood, critically injuring at least one person, authorities said. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport, Germany, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport, Germany, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport, Germany, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 20, 2015. The Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey was entirely surrounded by the English Channel following exceptionally high spring tides. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 20, 2015. The Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey was entirely surrounded by the English Channel following exceptionally high spring tides. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 20, 2015. The Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey was entirely surrounded by the English Channel following exceptionally high spring tides. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Masked Palestinian militants from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, take part in an anti-Israel military drill in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Masked Palestinian militants from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, take part in an anti-Israel military drill in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Masked Palestinian militants from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, take part in an anti-Israel military drill in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, Yemen, March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday, officials said, to counter Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city of Aden where the U.S.-backed Yemeni president had taken refuge. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, Yemen, March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday, officials said, to counter...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, Yemen, March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday, officials said, to counter Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city of Aden where the U.S.-backed Yemeni president had taken refuge. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People walk during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
People walk during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Tornado is seen in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, March 25, 2015. A storm system produced at least three tornadoes in Arkansas and Oklahoma on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring several others, officials said. REUTERS/Jeff Piotrowski

A Tornado is seen in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, March 25, 2015. A storm system produced at least three tornadoes in Arkansas and Oklahoma on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring several others, officials said. REUTERS/Jeff Piotrowski

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A Tornado is seen in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, March 25, 2015. A storm system produced at least three tornadoes in Arkansas and Oklahoma on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring several others, officials said. REUTERS/Jeff Piotrowski
An Afghan girl looks out of a damaged window of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul, March 25, 2015. Six people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday that struck close to the presidential palace in the heart of the Afghan capital, the Interior Ministry said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl looks out of a damaged window of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul, March 25, 2015. Six people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday that struck close to the presidential palace in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An Afghan girl looks out of a damaged window of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul, March 25, 2015. Six people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday that struck close to the presidential palace in the heart of the Afghan capital, the Interior Ministry said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, Chile, March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to four after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said, while 22 others were unaccounted for as the military rescued stranded villagers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, Chile, March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to four after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said, while 22 others were unaccounted for as the...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, Chile, March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to four after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said, while 22 others were unaccounted for as the military rescued stranded villagers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana, Cuba, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana, Cuba, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana, Cuba, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015, the day after the air crash of a Germanwings Airbus A320. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015, the day after the air crash of a Germanwings Airbus A320....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015, the day after the air crash of a Germanwings Airbus A320. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Cypriot bondholders clash with riot policemen outside the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 23, 2015. Aggrieved bondholders who lost funds in Cyprus's 2013 bailout caused damage to the headquarters of Bank of Cyprus on Monday when they tried to storm the building. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Cypriot bondholders clash with riot policemen outside the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 23, 2015. Aggrieved bondholders who lost funds in Cyprus's 2013 bailout caused damage to the headquarters of Bank of Cyprus on Monday when...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Cypriot bondholders clash with riot policemen outside the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 23, 2015. Aggrieved bondholders who lost funds in Cyprus's 2013 bailout caused damage to the headquarters of Bank of Cyprus on Monday when they tried to storm the building. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Two Kurdish sisters pose for a picture as they arrive for a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2015. Kurds applauded last weekend's call from their jailed rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan to end a 30-year armed struggle against Turkey but deep suspicions on both sides could shatter dreams of peace. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Two Kurdish sisters pose for a picture as they arrive for a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2015. Kurds applauded last weekend's call from their jailed rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan to end a 30-year armed struggle against...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Two Kurdish sisters pose for a picture as they arrive for a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2015. Kurds applauded last weekend's call from their jailed rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan to end a 30-year armed struggle against Turkey but deep suspicions on both sides could shatter dreams of peace. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A convoy of soldiers from Niger and Chad drive down a looted street in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. Soldiers from Niger and Chad who liberated the Nigerian town of Damasak from Boko Haram militants have discovered the bodies of at least 70 people, many with their throats slit, scattered under a bridge, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A convoy of soldiers from Niger and Chad drive down a looted street in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. Soldiers from Niger and Chad who liberated the Nigerian town of Damasak from Boko Haram militants have discovered...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A convoy of soldiers from Niger and Chad drive down a looted street in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. Soldiers from Niger and Chad who liberated the Nigerian town of Damasak from Boko Haram militants have discovered the bodies of at least 70 people, many with their throats slit, scattered under a bridge, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama boards aircraft at Siem Reap International Airport in Siem Reap, Cambodia, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama boards aircraft at Siem Reap International Airport in Siem Reap, Cambodia, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama boards aircraft at Siem Reap International Airport in Siem Reap, Cambodia, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media at its head office in Kuala Lumpur, March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a slow loris, seized by the wildlife department during an operation against illegal wildlife traders earlier this month. The illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be $8 billion a year worldwide, according to TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media at its head office in Kuala Lumpur, March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a slow loris, seized by the wildlife...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media at its head office in Kuala Lumpur, March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a slow loris, seized by the wildlife department during an operation against illegal wildlife traders earlier this month. The illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be $8 billion a year worldwide, according to TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, Yemen, March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday, officials said, to counter Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city of Aden where the U.S.-backed Yemeni president had taken refuge. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, Yemen, March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, Yemen, March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday, officials said, to counter Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city of Aden where the U.S.-backed Yemeni president had taken refuge. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl scout holds a Greek national flag ahead of a student parade in Athens, March 24, 2015. Greece said it will present a package of reforms to its euro zone partners by next Monday in hope of unlocking aid to help it deal with a cash crunch and avoid default. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A girl scout holds a Greek national flag ahead of a student parade in Athens, March 24, 2015. Greece said it will present a package of reforms to its euro zone partners by next Monday in hope of unlocking aid to help it deal with a cash crunch and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A girl scout holds a Greek national flag ahead of a student parade in Athens, March 24, 2015. Greece said it will present a package of reforms to its euro zone partners by next Monday in hope of unlocking aid to help it deal with a cash crunch and avoid default. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armored vehicle during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, Syria, March 24, 2015. An alliance of Syrian Islamist rebels including al Qaeda's official wing said they had launched an offensive on Tuesday to take the northwestern city of Idlib, which is close to the main strategic highway linking Damascus to Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armored vehicle during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, Syria, March 24, 2015. An alliance of Syrian Islamist rebels including al Qaeda's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armored vehicle during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, Syria, March 24, 2015. An alliance of Syrian Islamist rebels including al Qaeda's official wing said they had launched an offensive on Tuesday to take the northwestern city of Idlib, which is close to the main strategic highway linking Damascus to Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A car sits amongst the rubble after an explosion destroyed four buildings in New York, March 27, 2015. Two people remained unaccounted for in the wake of an apparent gas explosion that destroyed four New York City apartment buildings and injured 19 people, police said. REUTERS/Nancy Borowick/Pool

A car sits amongst the rubble after an explosion destroyed four buildings in New York, March 27, 2015. Two people remained unaccounted for in the wake of an apparent gas explosion that destroyed four New York City apartment buildings and injured 19...more

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A car sits amongst the rubble after an explosion destroyed four buildings in New York, March 27, 2015. Two people remained unaccounted for in the wake of an apparent gas explosion that destroyed four New York City apartment buildings and injured 19 people, police said. REUTERS/Nancy Borowick/Pool
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. Islamist militants blasted their way into a popular hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing at least seven people and trapping government officials inside, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. Islamist militants blasted their way into a popular hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing at least...more

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. Islamist militants blasted their way into a popular hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing at least seven people and trapping government officials inside, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against Jewish settlements, in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against Jewish settlements, in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against Jewish settlements, in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
