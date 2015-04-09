Photos of the week

A replica of pre-historic drawings showing lions is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc, France, April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic...more

A replica of pre-historic drawings showing lions is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc, France, April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet, in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, containing the world's earliest known art which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site. The facsimile cavern, which condenses some 8000m2 of the original site into 3000m2, will display faithful reproductions of paintings and engravings and will be inaugurated on April 10 and will open to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

