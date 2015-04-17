Edition:
Photos of the week

A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, which residents say originally, was used to show where the highest caste of priestly Hindus live, who wanted to set them apart from the rest of the population. Later the rest of the population followed suit. Another reason for the city to be blue is to keep the buildings cool during the summers, local residents said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Sikh twins sleep during the Baisakhi festival at Panja Sahib shrine in Hassan Abdel April 13, 2015. Hundreds of Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived into Pakistan to celebrate the Baisakhi festival with Pakistani Sikhs at the shrines of Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A Saudi artillery unit fires shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the state enters its fourth year of severe drought. Communities where residential customers use more than 165 gallons of water per person per day would have to cut back by 35 percent. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Online hostess Xianggong reacts, as she sits next to her mother, after a live broadcast in her bedroom in Beijing, February 10, 2015. In China's online hostessing world, men find virtual company and the women can find riches. Xianggong is one of more than 10,000 hostesses on the internet site bobo.com, a live broadcasting web platform where anyone can record themselves singing, playing piano, dancing or just chatting. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A demonstrator dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff takes part during a protest against Rousseff in Brasilia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. Several hundred foreign nationals have sought refuge in the tents after xenophobia driven violence forced them to flee their homes and businesses. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo April 15, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Ed Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A woman participates in a vigil for the girls who were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok, on the anniversary of their abduction in Abuja April 14, 2015. Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu Buhari vowed to make every effort to free more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram militants a year ago but admitted it was not clear whether they would ever be found. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian (C) holds her toddler daughter North West as they arrive for a baptism ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint James in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2015. In a quick visit to holy Jerusalem, American reality TV star Kardashian and rapper Kanye West had their daughter baptised on Monday at a cavernous 12th century Armenian church tucked inside the old walled city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Students take an examination on an open-air playground at a high school in Yichuan, Shaanxi province April 11, 2015. More than 1,700 freshmen students took part in the exam, which was the first attempt by the school to take it in open-air. The school said the reasons was due to the insufficient indoor space and also that it could be a test of the students' organizing capacity, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that has arrived, carrying people fleeing violence in Yemen, at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been bombing Yemen for over three weeks to stem the Iran-allied Houthis' progress and have called for defections in Yemen's military. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the local authority about compensation of the demolition. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A scale model of a dinosaur (L) and a shadow of another (R) are seen displayed in front of La Sapienza University headquarter in Rome April 10, 2015. The realistic reproductions of dinosaurs are part of the "Dinosaurs in the flesh, science and art bring to life the rulers of a lost world" exhibition. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich April 13, 2015. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below the "Boeoegg" is set alight and mounted guildsmen gallop around the pyre to the tune of the Sechselaeuten March. The faster the head of the "Boeoegg", the symbol of winter, catches fire and explodes, the warmer and more beautiful the summer will be. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain sprays champagne at a grid girl as he celebrates his victory on the podium after the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A young church goer hugs his mother's arm before civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 12, 2015. Sharpton was in North Charleston to honor Walter Scott, an African-American father of four, was shot in the back while running from a white patrolman. New York-based Sharpton has said the shooting of Scott, whose death April 4 was filmed by a bystander, validates the need for a federal oversight of policing in the United States. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara (R) attend the Mimona ceremony at the Israeli town of Or Akiva near Caesarea April 11, 2015. Mimona is traditionally celebrated by Jews from North Africa at the end of the Passover holidays. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A man looks out from a manhole in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2015. Four people have been killed by wildfires raging though the grasslands of Russia's Khakassia republic in southern Siberia, the TASS news agency reported on April 12. More than 20 villages and towns have been damaged by the fires that have been burning for several days in dry and windy weather, the Emergency Ministry said. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A Brazilian Indian from an indigenous ethnic group takes a picture at the Chamber of Deputies during a solemn session on National Indigenous Day in Brasilia April 16, 2015. Brazilian Indians from several ethnic groups are gathering in Brasilia to attend the National Indigenous Mobilization, which aims to discuss issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights with the authorities. The National Indigenous Day is celebrated on April 19. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A tourist gestures as she poses for a photograph at Tiananmen Square during a sandstorm in Beijing, April 15, 2015. A sandstorm swept through China's northern regions, shrouding cities in dust and slowing down road traffic. The skyline in Beijing turned orange in the afternoon due to the sandy weather, with vehicles turning on fog lights for safety and many pedestrians wearing masks to protect themselves from the dust. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Trending Collections

Pictures