Photos of the week

Migrants sit on their belongings in the back of a truck as it is driven through a dusty road in the desert town of Agadez, Niger, May 25, 2015. African migrants in overcrowded pickup trucks, encouraged by social media messages from friends who survived the perilous journey across the Mediterranean, set off from Agadez, an ancient trading town on the edge of the Sahara, to cross Niger in the uncertain journey towards Europe via Libya, where the collapse of the government has offered an open door for smugglers. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

