Photos of the week
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Armenian police used water cannon to disperse thousands of...more
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A herder drives his sheep through a gate of the Yongtai ancient town, in Jingtai county, Gansu province, China, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the church....more
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees in...more
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two soldiers were...more
A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of security forces and police officers stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People are reflected on a soap bubble lying on a road during the evening in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People dance in Governors Island as they watch a hologram projection of U.S. singer Mary J. Blige, who is performing at the Statue of Liberty on Staten Island, in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church...more
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME...more
Asmaa, the daughter of Abdul Rahaman al-Sarhan, a blind Syrian refugee, poses with her toy as she plays in her family home in the city of Zarqa, Jordan, June 18, 2015. Sarhan and his family of seven fled from their home in Damascus to Jordan about...more
A performer in historical costume parades on the Mall to re-enact the New Waterloo Dispatch, in London, Britain June 21, 2015. A procession held in London marked 200 years since news of the Allied victory over Napoleon reached London. REUTERS/Neil...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. Modi led tens of thousands of people in the yoga session in the center of the capital to showcase the country's...more
Clouds are reflected in the Midi Tower, the headquarters of the National Pensions Office, in downtown Brussels in Belgium June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
