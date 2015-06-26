Photos of the week

Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Armenian police used water cannon to disperse thousands of people protesting in the capital Yerevan against a hike in electricity prices and detained more than 200 of them. The protest, which was organized by young activists with no affiliation to any political parties, was triggered by the state regulatory commission's decision last week to increase the tariff on electricity by up to 22 percent from August 1. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo

