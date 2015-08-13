Photos of the week
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan in Taipei, August 7, 2015. Taiwan evacuated hundreds of people from their homes as the strongest typhoon to threaten the island in two years churned towards it and was expected to...more
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. Saudis usually party in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A suspect (R) writhes in pain as he is handcuffed to his accomplice after he was shot while they attempt to break into a house belonging to a police officer couple, in the south of Johannesburg, August 12, 2015. Local media reported a rise in robbery...more
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain and Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (R) take stone samples during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal, Austria, August 7, 2015. The Austrian Space Forum is sending some of its researchers to practice...more
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin,...more
A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at dawn at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, in Fuente de Piedra, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 8, 2015. Around 600 flamingo chicks were...more
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Chinese former "comfort woman" Zhang Xiantu rests on a traditional brick bed in her house in Xiyan Town, Shanxi Province, China, July 18, 2015. Comfort women is the Japanese euphemism for women who were forced into prostitution and sexually abused at...more
Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. Huge explosions hit an industrial area in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, triggering a blast wave felt kilometers away and...more
A participant wrestles with a pig in the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, Canada, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Dancers Karla Enriques, 16 (R), and Yudi Gonzalez, 20, chat in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Two anti-police demonstrators walk away from a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope (R) is pictured fighting with a security guard during the Olympic qualifying match between Costa Rica amd Panama at the Maracana stadium in Panama City August 11, 2015. Wanchope resigned on Wednesday after being...more
Alicia, a participant of the Mr and Miss Pride beauty contest, dances during rehearsals at an undisclosed venue in Kampala, Uganda August 1, 2015. "I am contesting for Miss Pride to fight against discrimination of the LGBTI community in Uganda,"...more
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump is bathed in red light as he talks with fellow candidates during a commercial break in the midst of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S....more
A counter-strike (CS) grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. This August 9, 2015 was the first anniversary of the...more
Syrian migrants rest on a train as it travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, use the Balkans route to get into the European Union, passing from Greece to Macedonia and Serbia...more
A meteor streaks across the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl, Austria, in the early morning of August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
