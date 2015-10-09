Photos of the week
Sajida Saifi, daughter of Akhalaq Saifi, who was killed by a mob, mourns his death inside her house at Bisara village in Uttar Pradesh, India, October 2, 2015. The murder by a Hindu mob of a Muslim man rumored to have slaughtered a cow has thrown a...more
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Iraqi refugee on a wheelchair reacts as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 4, 2015. Refugee and migrant arrivals to Greece this year will...more
An Israeli border policeman uses pepper spray on a Palestinian man during clashes near the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, reacts as he attends a news conference in Tokyo after being awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine, October 5, 2015. Three scientists from Japan, China and Ireland whose discoveries led to...more
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. A gunman killed nine people then himself in the deadliest burst of U.S. gun violence this year at a community college...more
A shirtless Xavier Broseta, Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with staff representativesat the Air France headquarters building at the...more
Horry County police officer Jeff Helfinstine patrols the edge of flood waters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff game in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Bandmates participate in the funeral of Bryan Sandoval, a mudslide victim in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Seven members of the Sandoval family were buried together after their bodies were found following...more
U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy laughs off a question as he explains his decision to pull out of a Republican caucus secret ballot vote to determine the nominee to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner, on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
North Korean fans in national colours cheer during their team's preliminary 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang,October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala game opening a new season of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, October 7, 2015. The Russian leader showed off his skills while celebrating his 63rd birthday, personally scoring seven...more
An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A woman walks near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais during the Fashion Week, October 6, 2015. At left is model Hudson Kroenig....more
A BASE jumper leaps from the 300-metre high Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in which more than 100 people take part, on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 2, 2015. Slash-and-burn agriculture in neighboring Indonesia...more
The Amazon rain forest, bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man cleans blood stains from the floor where an Israeli was wounded in a Palestinian stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, October 7, 2015. An 18-year-old Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli near a contested shrine in Jerusalem and was then...more
People cross U Bein bridge over Tuangthaman Lake in Mandalay, Myanmar, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
