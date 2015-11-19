Edition:
Photos of the week

French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A Red Cross volunteer carries a Syrian refugee baby off an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Red Cross volunteer carries a Syrian refugee baby off an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Models walk in the Alfa Romeo Giula, which made its North American debut during the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Models walk in the Alfa Romeo Giula, which made its North American debut during the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with coloured water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with coloured water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama does the Conga with actor Josh Segarra (L) and choreographer Sergio Trujillo (R) during a student workshop honoring the history of Broadway at the White House in Washington November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama does the Conga with actor Josh Segarra (L) and choreographer Sergio Trujillo (R) during a student workshop honoring the history of Broadway at the White House in Washington November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Tibetan woman carries a child as they visit Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, China November 18, 2015. Located four hours' drive from Lhasa at an altitude of around 4,718m (15, 479 ft) above sea level, Namtso lake is not only the highest saltwater lake in the world but also considered sacred, attracting throngs of devotees and pilgrims. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Tibetan woman carries a child as they visit Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, China November 18, 2015. Located four hours' drive from Lhasa at an altitude of around 4,718m (15, 479 ft) above sea level, Namtso lake is not only the highest saltwater lake in the world but also considered sacred, attracting throngs of devotees and pilgrims. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute while posing for a picture during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 newly adopted members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015. Early pro-communist youth movements, which appeared in Russia after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, were reformed into the Pioneer Organization of the Soviet Union. While the organization lost its dominance among students in post-Soviet Russia, some educational institutions and families still carry on this tradition. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute while posing for a picture during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 newly adopted members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Children look out from airplane windows before flying to Tirana and Pristina, from Munich airport, Germany, November 18, 2015. About 90 migrants from Albania and Kosovo were deported on Wednesday after their bid for asylum was declined. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Children look out from airplane windows before flying to Tirana and Pristina, from Munich airport, Germany, November 18, 2015. About 90 migrants from Albania and Kosovo were deported on Wednesday after their bid for asylum was declined. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Cotton grows in a field around a home in Florence, Alabama October 23, 2015. Fields along the Mississippi River Delta once gleamed white in the autumn with acre upon acre of cotton ready to be picked. This year U.S. farmers planted the fewest acres of cotton since 1983, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Cotton grows in a field around a home in Florence, Alabama October 23, 2015. Fields along the Mississippi River Delta once gleamed white in the autumn with acre upon acre of cotton ready to be picked. This year U.S. farmers planted the fewest acres of cotton since 1983, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson pulls a microphone off his jacket as he exits a news conference at the Green Valley Ranch resort in Henderson, Nevada November 16, 2015. Carson announced that he sent to a letter to Congress urging the termination of all public funding for the resettling of Syrian refugees into the U.S. REUTERS/David Becker

Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson pulls a microphone off his jacket as he exits a news conference at the Green Valley Ranch resort in Henderson, Nevada November 16, 2015. Carson announced that he sent to a letter to Congress urging the termination of all public funding for the resettling of Syrian refugees into the U.S. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Andrew Culver (L) and Peggy Wendel (R) observe the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River, which overtook a roadway in Stanwood, Washington November 18, 2015. At least three people were killed and about 250,000 homes and businesses were without power in Washington state on Wednesday after a storm blew down trees and triggered mudslides, authorities said. REUTERS/David Ryder

Andrew Culver (L) and Peggy Wendel (R) observe the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River, which overtook a roadway in Stanwood, Washington November 18, 2015. At least three people were killed and about 250,000 homes and businesses were without power in Washington state on Wednesday after a storm blew down trees and triggered mudslides, authorities said. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A rose placed in a bullet hole in a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. The note reads "In the Name of What?" REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A rose placed in a bullet hole in a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. The note reads "In the Name of What?" REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A model wears a bazin dress made by designer Fadi Maiga in Bamako, Mali, October 21, 2015. Gasps of delight filled the convention hall as models, decked out in Mali's signature bazin fabric in crimson reds, indigoes and neon greens, strutted the catwalk while musicians from across the West African nation provided the soundtrack. Bazin, a polished, heavy cotton fabric with a distinctive sheen, is extremely popular across the region and is worn at almost all formal occasions in Mali. �If you show up to a marriage without wearing bazin, you might as well not show up at all,� said Baba Sereme, a designer known for his bazin suits for men, with hand-dyed elaborate colour schemes. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A model wears a bazin dress made by designer Fadi Maiga in Bamako, Mali, October 21, 2015. Gasps of delight filled the convention hall as models, decked out in Mali's signature bazin fabric in crimson reds, indigoes and neon greens, strutted the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A burnt mosque by Yazidi people is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish and Arab Muslims - both Sunni and Shi'ite - as well as Christians and Yazidis, a faith that combines elements of several ancient Middle Eastern religions. Now the town is largely deserted. But in a row of houses used by Islamic State fighters, there were signs of recent occupation: a smell of rotting food, and foam mattresses and pillows laid on the floor. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A burnt mosque by Yazidi people is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish and Arab Muslims - both Sunni and...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A woman rides a purebred Spanish horse during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair which is dedicated in full and exclusively to the purebred Spanish horse in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A woman rides a purebred Spanish horse during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair which is dedicated in full and exclusively to the purebred Spanish horse in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A refugee keeps warm by an open fire at a make-shift camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. UNHCR has appealed to the Greek authorities to create additional accommodation and reception capacity as a matter of urgency since there are currently only 2,800 reception places for the 12,000 refugees and migrants currently on the island. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee keeps warm by an open fire at a make-shift camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. UNHCR has appealed to the Greek authorities to create additional accommodation and reception capacity as a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
