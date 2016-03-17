Photos of the week
A hot air balloon flies near Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, March 14, 2016 on the 30th anniversary of Canberra's Balloon Spectacular festival. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/AAP
Visitor Roman Zorin touches a 3D portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a specialized library for blind and partially sighted people in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, March 15, 2016. The portrait was created specially for blind people to...more
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz poses for a picture with supporters during a campaign rally at the Northland Performing Arts Center in Columbus, Ohio March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Women mourn over the coffin of a car bombing victim during a commemoration ceremony in a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Boys watch the burial of 10-year-old Palestinian boy Yassin Abu Khoussa, whom medical officials said was killed by fragments from a missile fired by an Israeli aircraft, in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2016. The missile was fired hours after...more
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take positions as amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps fire smoke bombs during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim...more
Local villagers prepare to bury the body of elephant Hemantha during a religious ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Colombo March 15, 2016. Elephant Hemantha, which died from injuries to its feet, was under medical treatment for the last six months....more
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17,...more
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich (R) and his wife Karen (L) celebrate amidst a storm of confetti as he speaks at his primary night rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Members of a Ukrainian National Guard battalion named after General Serhiy Kulchytsky take part in a ceremony in honour of the second anniversary of the battalion's creation and to commemorate members killed in the pro-Russian separatist conflict in...more
Secret Service agents surround U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei (R) holds a rain cover to protect a Syrian refugee woman from the rain, as she performs in a field, on a piano brought by the artist, near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of...more
Students from a martial arts school practice Shaolin Kung Fu on cliffs in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and...more
Musician Frilal Ortiz carries a double bass in downtown Havana, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman embraces humanoid robot Pepper at the world's biggest computer and software fair CeBit in Hanover, Germany, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Senator and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio listens to the invocation from a backstage area before a campaign rally at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani takes pictures of the media before a fashion show by Keita Maruyama of his Autumn/Winter 2016 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sergio Hunco, 17, takes a break as he plays with a tennis ball in a tunnel in downtown Havana, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
