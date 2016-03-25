Photos of the week

Edition:
Carlos Barria
Buenos Aires, ARGENTINA
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Handout .
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016

Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge

Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge
Anindito Mukherjee
VRINDAVAN, India
Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the...more

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Vincent Kessler
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016

A man reacts at a street memorial following Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A man reacts at a street memorial following Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Dylan Martinez
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016

Bjorn, aged 5, smiles as he poses with a Owl butterfly during an event to launch the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Bjorn, aged 5, smiles as he poses with a Owl butterfly during an event to launch the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Alberto Reyes
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016

Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes

Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes
Carlos Jasso
PASO CANOAS, PANAMA
Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016

A Cuban migrant couple rests inside a tent at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. More than 1,500 Cuban immigrants are currently waiting at Costa Rica's southern border with Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States, according to local officials. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant couple rests inside a tent at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. More than 1,500 Cuban immigrants are currently waiting at Costa Rica's southern border with Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States, according to local officials. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Ivan Alvarado
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016

Teenagers on roller skates hold on to each other as they are pulled by a vintage car to move along a street in Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Teenagers on roller skates hold on to each other as they are pulled by a vintage car to move along a street in Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Jim Urquhart
OREM, United States
Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016

Republican presidential candidate John Kasich puts his hand to his head at a campaign town hall event in Orem, Utah March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Republican presidential candidate John Kasich puts his hand to his head at a campaign town hall event in Orem, Utah March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mark Blinch
Toronto, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

A shirtless protester is detained by police after an Ontario judge found former Canadian radio host Jian Ghomeshi not guilty on four sexual assault charges and one count of choking, in Toronto, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A shirtless protester is detained by police after an Ontario judge found former Canadian radio host Jian Ghomeshi not guilty on four sexual assault charges and one count of choking, in Toronto, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kostas Tsironis
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016

A refugee (C) sets himself on fire during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

A refugee (C) sets himself on fire during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
China Stringer Network
JIANHE, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

Villagers catch ducks as they celebrate a traditional festival of ethnic Miao, in Jianhe, Guizhou Province, China, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers catch ducks as they celebrate a traditional festival of ethnic Miao, in Jianhe, Guizhou Province, China, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Kai Pfaffenbach
KRONBERG, Germany
Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016

A meerkat enjoys the warmth of a heat lamp while standing in the meerkat enclosure at wildlife park "Opel Zoo" in Kronberg, Germany, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A meerkat enjoys the warmth of a heat lamp while standing in the meerkat enclosure at wildlife park "Opel Zoo" in Kronberg, Germany, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Shamil Zhumatov
BAIKONUR, KAZAKHSTAN
Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft carrying the crew of Jeff Williams of the U.S., Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft carrying the crew of Jeff Williams of the U.S., Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Akram Shahid
TANDO MOHAMMAD KHAN, Pakistan
Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016

A woman mourns the death of a man who died after consuming bootleg alcohol in Tando Mohammad Khan in Pakistan, March 22, 2016. Local media reported deaths following the consumption of spurious liquor in Tando Mohammad Khan. REUTERS/Akram Shahid

A woman mourns the death of a man who died after consuming bootleg alcohol in Tando Mohammad Khan in Pakistan, March 22, 2016. Local media reported deaths following the consumption of spurious liquor in Tando Mohammad Khan. REUTERS/Akram Shahid
Dado Ruvic
POTOCARI, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

Bida Smajlovic, prays near the Memorial plaque with names of killed in Srebrenica massacre before watching the Trial in Hague Tribunal, in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina March 24, 2016. Bida lost her husband and brother, and dozens members of family. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bida Smajlovic, prays near the Memorial plaque with names of killed in Srebrenica massacre before watching the Trial in Hague Tribunal, in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina March 24, 2016. Bida lost her husband and brother, and dozens members of family. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Alkis Konstantinidis
PIRAEUS, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

A boy plays with his toy truck at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A boy plays with his toy truck at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Lucas Jackson
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016

A detainee stacks oranges into a pile while being held in Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp VI at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A detainee stacks oranges into a pile while being held in Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp VI at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mike Blake
SAN DIEGO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016

Supporters for democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters for democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Philippe Wojazer
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016

The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colours of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of today's Brussels bomb attacks, in Paris, France, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colours of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of today's Brussels bomb attacks, in Paris, France, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
