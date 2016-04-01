Photos of the week
A man is seen trapped amid the debris of an under-construction overpass after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater bedroom installed in the Aquarium of Paris, France, March 14, 2016. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and created a...more
A police officer is run over by a bus during a protest against an increase in the price of public transitin San Cristobal, Venezuela, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An unidentified man struggles with another as he climbs out of the cockpit window of the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A doll is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
President Obama and first lady Michelle perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28, 2016....more
Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against a French labor law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and...more
Palestinian boy Sabri Attalah, 17, works at a pottery workshop in Gaza City, March 21, 2016. Attalah, who works along with his family members at their workshop, earns around 25 Shekels ($6.4) per working day. The boy, who quit school, hopes to be a...more
Special paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
(L-R) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones wave after landing in Havana, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Bida Smajlovic, prays near the Memorial plaque with names of killed in Srebrenica massacre before watching the Trial in Hague Tribunal, in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, March 24, 2016. Bida lost her husband and brother, and dozens...more
Students stand inside their damaged school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Therapist Rozely Fontoura (L) teaches Daniele Santos Shantala massage on her baby Juan Pedro, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, March 26, 2016. When Santos gave birth to a baby boy with microcephaly, a serious birth defect linked to the Zika...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives at a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Female Kurdish Peshmerga attend their graduation ceremony at a police academy in Zakho district of the Dohuk Governorate of the Iraqi Kurdistan province, Iraq, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Pope Francis lies as he prays during the Celebration of the Lord's Passion in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Renata Ford, her daughter Stephanie and son Doug Ford Junior stand outside St James Cathedral with Doug Ford and his mother as the hearse leaves carrying former mayor Rob Ford, in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Jumiya, whose mother keeps her locked up in a wooden hut after her family said she was showing signs of a mental disorder, passes a plastic bowl to her mother in Jambu village in Serang, Banten province, Indonesia, March 23, 2016. In a program...more
A child scoops up coloured powder from the ground during the Holi Festival of Colors organised by the Maltese-Indian community in Qormi, outside Valletta, Malta, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
