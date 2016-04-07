Photos of the week
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region,...more
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website....more
A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California, December 4, 2015. Close-range photos of one of the mountain lions in a group being tracked by biologists show her feasting on a deer kill in the Santa...more
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes, France, April 5, 2016....more
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, April 4, 2016. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A Mapuche Indian activist is detained by riot policemen during a rally in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2016. The demonstrators say they are demanding justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates as well as respect for their indigenous rights and land for...more
Participants throw their pillows during the International Pillow Fight Day at Liberty Square, in Taipei, Taiwan, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan, April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group...more
Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But...more
A Macedonian policeman uses his baton to prevent migrants and refugees to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Syrian army soldiers stands on the ruins of the Temple of Bel in the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate, Syria, April 1, 2016. The Fakhreddin's Castle is seen in the background. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Migrant children wearing life jackets wait for a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Bodies of Azeri servicemen, who according to Armenian media were killed in the fighting with Armenian forces, near the village of Talish in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 6, 2016. Dozens of people were killed this week in four days of...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz eats ice cream with his wife Heidi during a campaign stop at the Glorioso's Italian Market in Milwaukee, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A woman holds her malnourished child at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Palestinian fishermen ride their boat at the Seaport of Gaza City April 4, 2016. Israel has extended the distance it permits Gaza fishermen to head out to sea along certain parts of the coastline of the enclave, which is run by the Islamist group...more
A white-tailed eagle lands on a wolf's carcass in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, in the abandoned village of Dronki, Belarus, February 15, 2016. What happens to the environment when humans disappear? Thirty...more
