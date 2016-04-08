Photos of the week

Edition:
Fayaz Aziz
Location
PESHAWAR, Pakistan
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
Martakert region, Azerbaijan
Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 4, 2016. Dozens of people were killed this week in four days of shelling and rocket strikes between Azerbaijan's military and Armenian-backed separatists over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, prompting fears of an all-out war. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Photographer
Anindito Mukherjee
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
LESBOS, Greece
A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Handout .
Location
SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS, UNITED STATES
A mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California, December 4, 2015. Close-range photos of one of the mountain lions in a group being tracked by biologists show her feasting on a deer kill in the Santa Susana Mountains just north of Los Angeles. The mountain lion, identified as P-35, can be seen staring into a motion-activated camera as she tucks into the deer carcass. She licks her nose after rising from the kill, and after she moves on a bear and cub move in to eat the remains. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service

Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
NANTES, France
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes, France, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
VILLARRICA, CHILE
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, April 4, 2016. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
SANTIAGO, CHILE
A Mapuche Indian activist is detained by riot policemen during a rally in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2016. The demonstrators say they are demanding justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates as well as respect for their indigenous rights and land for their communities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
TAIPEI, Taiwan
Participants throw their pillows during the International Pillow Fight Day at Liberty Square, in Taipei, Taiwan, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
TAIPEI, Taiwan
Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan, April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese architects at a total cost of around US$600,000 and took 2 months to complete, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its popularity with fans, most of them men. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
A Macedonian policeman uses his baton to prevent migrants and refugees to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
REUTERS FILE PHOTO
Location
HOMS, SYRIA
Syrian army soldiers stands on the ruins of the Temple of Bel in the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate, Syria, April 1, 2016. The Fakhreddin's Castle is seen in the background. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
DIKILI, Turkey
Migrant children wearing life jackets wait for a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Photographer
Handout .
Location
Martakert region, Azerbaijan
Bodies of Azeri servicemen, who according to Armenian media were killed in the fighting with Armenian forces, near the village of Talish in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 6, 2016. Dozens of people were killed this week in four days of shelling and rocket strikes between Azerbaijan's military and Armenian-backed separatists over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, prompting fears of an all-out war. REUTERS/Davit Abrahamyan/PAN Photo

Photographer
Kamil Krzaczynski
Location
Milwaukee, UNITED STATES
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz eats ice cream with his wife Heidi during a campaign stop at the Glorioso's Italian Market in Milwaukee, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
A woman holds her malnourished child at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Suhaib Salem
Location
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories
Palestinian fishermen ride their boat at the Seaport of Gaza City April 4, 2016. Israel has extended the distance it permits Gaza fishermen to head out to sea along certain parts of the coastline of the enclave, which is run by the Islamist group Hamas. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
DRONKI, BELARUS
A white-tailed eagle lands on a wolf's carcass in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, in the abandoned village of Dronki, Belarus, February 15, 2016. What happens to the environment when humans disappear? Thirty years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, booming populations of wolf, elk and other wildlife in the vast contaminated zone in Belarus and Ukraine provide a clue. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

