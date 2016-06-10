Photos of the week
The Thunderbirds perform a fly-over as graduates from the Air Force Academy toss their hats in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman wipes the tears of an honour guard as he stands next to the coffin of police officer Kadir Cihan Karagozlu who was killed in Tuesday's car bomb attack on a police bus, at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The arm of a migrant who died after a boat sank off the coastal town of Zuwara west of Tripoli,in Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
People film with their phones and cameras during a flag-raising ceremony at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Schoolchildren cheer as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives to attend "We Are the Happiest in the World", a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean Children's Union (KCU). REUTERS/KCNA
Riot policemen and opposition supporters clash during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Children play next to a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej placed in celebration of the king's 88th birthday in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The images of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump painted on decorative pumpkins created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Followers of Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori react after two exit polls out of three give her opponent candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynsk a slight edge over Fujimori, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Racegoers pose for a picture as Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks on in the parade ring at the Derby Festival, June 4, 2016. Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic
Belongings of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau prisoners are presented during a news conference at the Auschwitz Birkenau State Museum in Oswiecim, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Krajewski/via REUTERS
Riders on horseback compete in the Margalla Festival Tent Pegging Championship in Islamabad, Pakistan. Tent pegging is an equestrian sport popular in Pakistan and India, with a history going back to the cavalries of ancient armies. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A man crosses to Boca del Grita in Venezuela, carrying a plastic bag, through a river opposite the border town of Puerto Santander, Colombia. Picture taken from the Colombia side of the Venezuela-Colombia border. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The son of Zabihullah Tamanna, an Afghan journalist, and his brother-in-law cry as Tamanna's coffin is transferred onto an ambulance at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Activists talk in front photos from Brazilian photographer Marcio Freitas, during a protest by non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) against rape and violence against women on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
An aerial performance featuring 100 illuminated drones fly above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man throws a rose over the hearse carrying the remains of Muhammad Ali during the funeral procession for the three-time heavyweight boxing champion in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Carlos Barria