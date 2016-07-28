Photos of the week

Edition:
Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
BATON ROUGE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Law enforcement officers seen in a reflection gather in front of the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services begin for Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hugs U.S. President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Chance Chan
Location
HANGZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A man who fell off a bridge while waiting to watch tidal wave struggles as waves come towards him, on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Men transport a casualty at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
BIG SUR, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur, California, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
MARACAY, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

A drawing made during a lesson at a school shows what a student ate during the course of a day in Caracas, Venezuela July 14, 2016. The student wrote, "Ate corn cake with cheese for breakfast; had spaghetti with egg for lunch and a cookie for dinner." The student said that pizza was their favorite dish. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
Krasnoyarsk, Russia
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

An orthodox priest baptises a woman in the Yenisei river during a ceremony marking the Christianisation of the country, which was known as Kievan Rus' at the time, by its grand prince, Vladimir I (Vladimir the Great) in 988AD, in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia July 28, 2016. REUTERS/ Ilya Naymushin

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
GUANGZHOU, China
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

A polar bear is seen in an aquarium at the Grandview mall in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Sagamihara, Japan
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Satoshi Uematsu, suspected of a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, is seen inside a police car as he is taken to prosecutors, at Tsukui police station in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 27, 2016. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Photographer
Czar Dancel
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

A woman cradles the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines July 23, 2016. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher Ako", which translates to "I am a drug pusher." REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

George Engelbach, delegate from Missouri, Impersonator of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, poses for a photograph at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, United States July 20, 2016. Engelbach's message to the presidential nominee is: "I hope you will appoint all Conservative Supreme Court Justices." REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Charles Mostoller
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

A supporter of former Democratic Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders sits in the the media center after walking out of the convention in protest after Hillary Clinton was nominated during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Photographer
Kenan Gurbuz
Location
MUGLA, TURKEY
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Turkish soldiers detain Staff Sergeant Erkan Cikat, one of the missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

A lion sleeps inside a cage at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Photographer
David Gray
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

A member of the Maroubra Winter Seals swimming club prepares to dive into a rock pool as a fellow member swims underneath him at Maroubra Beach in Sydney, Australia, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
MINSK, BELARUS
Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016

Belarussian rhythmic gymnast Melitina Staniouta attends a training session at a sports base as she prepares for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Minsk, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Photographer
Michaela Rehle
Location
ANSBACH, Germany
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Special Police secure a street after an explosion in Ansbach near Nuremberg, Germany July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
SAINT-ETIENNE-DU-ROUVRAY, France
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

A view shows the bell tower of the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

