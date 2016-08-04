Photos of the week

Edition:
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
ZHANGJIAJIE, China
Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016

People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016

Women wait for sterilization surgery a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016

A diver from the U.S is seen underwater during a practice session at the Olympic diving venue in Rio de janeiro. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Children ride in the trunk of a car on a flooded street in Sanaa, Yemen August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
POOL New
Location
AUSCHWITZ, Poland
Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016

Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Photographer
Ben Nelms
Location
VANCOUVER, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd while walking in the Vancouver Pride Parade with his family in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016

Syrian gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas practises in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Akhtar Soomro
Location
KARACHI, Pakistan
Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016

The carcasses of dead dogs are collected after they were culled using poison by the municipality in Karachi, Pakistan, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016

Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
MAXIM ZMEYEV
Location
MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA
Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016

A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that had been shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, Syria August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Photographer
Shamil Zhumatov
Location
GVARDEISKY RANGE, KAZAKHSTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016

Russian-made Sukhoi Su-27 fighters of Kazakhstan's Air Force drop flares during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2016 at Gvardeisky Range, Kazakhstan, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Lithuania's Danas Rapsys takes a selfie in a practice in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

The grave of Army Captain Humayun Khan lies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
SHI'EN, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016

A man takes a fishing boat on a lake in Shi'en, Hubei Province, China, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016

Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the funeral ceremony of Rabbi Moshe Mordechai Chadash, head of the "Or Alhanan" Jewish Seminary, in Jerusalem August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
ERIC THAYER
Location
Daytona Beach, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

