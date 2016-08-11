Photos of the week
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Secret Service officers work to secure Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton after a protester jumped into the buffer during a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete int he preliminary beach volleyball event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An Afghan shopkeeper carries a mannequin after a fire broke out a shopping mall in Kabul, Afghanistan August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman shows the body of her son, who suffers a skin disease, at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Santo Condorelli of Canada gives his father the finger, a gesture he has done before his races for years, at the men's 100m butterfly heats. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Gemma Tattersall of the United Kingdom riding Quicklook V attempts the cross of a water obstacle in the eventing individual cross country equestrian competition. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time she was able to help her mother. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ostriches wear masks as they are transported by a truck for relocation in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Simone Biles of the U.S. during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men sit and talk in Times Square in New York, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal for the 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A person stands in front of a banner which reads "Temer out" in reference to Brazil's interim President Michel Temer during a demonstration against the impeachment of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff on Copacabana before the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Giorgio Avola of Italy celebrates winning his foil match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A supporter is seen before Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer