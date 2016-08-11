Photos of the week

Edition:
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016

The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Photographer
CHRIS KEANE
Location
DES MOINES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Secret Service officers work to secure Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton after a protester jumped into the buffer during a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete int he preliminary beach volleyball event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Michael Dalder
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016

An Afghan shopkeeper carries a mannequin after a fire broke out a shopping mall in Kabul, Afghanistan August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

A woman shows the body of her son, who suffers a skin disease, at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDEYEVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Santo Condorelli of Canada gives his father the finger, a gesture he has done before his races for years, at the men's 100m butterfly heats. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016

Gemma Tattersall of the United Kingdom riding Quicklook V attempts the cross of a water obstacle in the eventing individual cross country equestrian competition. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Photographer
Gaia Squarci
Location
COSSATO, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time she was able to help her mother. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
ZHENGZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

Ostriches wear masks as they are transported by a truck for relocation in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

Simone Biles of the U.S. during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016

Men sit and talk in Times Square in New York, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HANGZHOU, China
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Dominic Ebenbichler
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal for the 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016

A person stands in front of a banner which reads "Temer out" in reference to Brazil's interim President Michel Temer during a demonstration against the impeachment of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff on Copacabana before the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Giorgio Avola of Italy celebrates winning his foil match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Photographer
ERIC THAYER
Location
Portland, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016

A supporter is seen before Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

