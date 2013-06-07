Photos of the week
An anti-government protester shouts for help to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 4, 2013. It was not clear why the container was on fire. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Shipping containers are partly immersed in water at the flooded harbor in Riesa in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, in Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police officers scuffle with protesting family members of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant, outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man walks his dog past a vacant shop, with graphics pasted to the outside to make it look like working butchers shop, in the village of Belcoo, Northern Ireland, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An actor pretending to detonate a suicide vest is shot by law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff department during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security...more
A student wears a headlight, due to electricity shortage, as he takes his year-end examinations at a school in Aleppo's al-Sha'ar district, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Manuel Contreras, 11, holds his mother Carmen Acedo del Lago after she had an anxiety attack upon learning that their eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company was postponed in Madrid, June 4, 2013. Acedo del Lago, her husband, their five...more
A paramilitary policeman knocks down a man role-playing as a plane hijacker during an anti-terrorism drill at Nanjing Lukou International Airport in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Health officers sterilize a dump site with lime powder, near the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire that killed 119 in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
Actress Glenn Close makes an appearance in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House, June 3, 2013. Close was at the White House to speak at the National Conference on Mental Health. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, pushes away her boyfriend Dimitrios who is trying to clean up her self-inflicted wounds, under a bridge in central Athens, May 15,...more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir
Garment workers attend to a colleague injured by rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes at a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 5, 2013. Thousands of garment workers from at least seven factories blocked two important roads in Dhaka's...more
Anti-government protesters try to protect themselves from a water cannon as riot police disperse them during a protest in Ankara, Turkey, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A man receives treatment at a hospital after injured in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The toe of a street child pokes out from a sack as he sleeps along the streets of Lalitpur, Nepal, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises as a fire burns near the Kuneitra border crossing, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau, Germany, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
