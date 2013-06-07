Photos of the week

Manuel Contreras, 11, holds his mother Carmen Acedo del Lago after she had an anxiety attack upon learning that their eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company was postponed in Madrid, June 4, 2013. Acedo del Lago, her husband, their five children, two sons-in-law and their four-month-old granddaughter share a social rental flat in northern Madrid since 2005. None of the adults in the family hold a steady job. The family fell behind on their monthly rent payments and were sent an eviction notice REUTERS/Susana Vera