Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2013 | 9:30pm BST

Photos of the week

<p>President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, June 21, 2013

President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 20
<p>A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013....more

Friday, June 21, 2013

A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
2 / 20
<p>A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 21, 2013

A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 20
<p>Protesters are attacked by police water cannon next to Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Protesters are attacked by police water cannon next to Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, June 21, 2013

Protesters are attacked by police water cannon next to Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 20
<p>Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
5 / 20
<p>Show co-host Giuliana Rancic (L), co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Show co-host Giuliana Rancic (L), co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16,...more

Friday, June 21, 2013

Show co-host Giuliana Rancic (L), co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 20
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, June 21, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
7 / 20
<p>An Iraqi woman kisses her husband, who was wounded in a car bomb attack, at a hospital in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Alaa</p>

An Iraqi woman kisses her husband, who was wounded in a car bomb attack, at a hospital in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Alaa

Friday, June 21, 2013

An Iraqi woman kisses her husband, who was wounded in a car bomb attack, at a hospital in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Alaa

Close
8 / 20
<p>A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Friday, June 21, 2013

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
9 / 20
<p>Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 21, 2013

Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 20
<p>North Korean customs officers talk in front of a truck on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

North Korean customs officers talk in front of a truck on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Friday, June 21, 2013

North Korean customs officers talk in front of a truck on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Close
11 / 20
<p>Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 21, 2013

Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 20
<p>People take part in a group yoga practice during the afternoon of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People take part in a group yoga practice during the afternoon of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New...more

Friday, June 21, 2013

People take part in a group yoga practice during the afternoon of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 20
<p>An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Conga project at Peru's Cajamarca region June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Conga project at Peru's Cajamarca region June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, June 21, 2013

An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Conga project at Peru's Cajamarca region June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
14 / 20
<p>A man sunbathes as two men walk in a park during a warm day in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A man sunbathes as two men walk in a park during a warm day in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Friday, June 21, 2013

A man sunbathes as two men walk in a park during a warm day in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
15 / 20
<p>A tourist poses for photos with the Merlion (unseen) in the hazy skyline of Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A tourist poses for photos with the Merlion (unseen) in the hazy skyline of Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, June 21, 2013

A tourist poses for photos with the Merlion (unseen) in the hazy skyline of Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
16 / 20
<p>A woman crosses the street as riot police confront demonstrators during protests at Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. The unrest, in which police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing protesters night after night in cities including Istanbul and Ankara, left four people dead and about 5,000 injured, according to the Turkish Medical Association. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman crosses the street as riot police confront demonstrators during protests at Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. The unrest, in which police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing protesters night after night in cities...more

Friday, June 21, 2013

A woman crosses the street as riot police confront demonstrators during protests at Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. The unrest, in which police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing protesters night after night in cities including Istanbul and Ankara, left four people dead and about 5,000 injured, according to the Turkish Medical Association. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 20
<p>Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms (1.4 miles) area, the former Paris left bank expressway, along the Seine River which will offer gardens, cafe, culture and sport activities. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms...more

Friday, June 21, 2013

Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms (1.4 miles) area, the former Paris left bank expressway, along the Seine River which will offer gardens, cafe, culture and sport activities. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
18 / 20
<p>A man takes a break as he sits with his dog on a scooter in Istanbul June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A man takes a break as he sits with his dog on a scooter in Istanbul June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, June 21, 2013

A man takes a break as he sits with his dog on a scooter in Istanbul June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
19 / 20
<p>A protester is silhouetted against a burning barricade in front of law enforcement troops (backs to camera) during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A protester is silhouetted against a burning barricade in front of law enforcement troops (backs to camera) during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013....more

Friday, June 21, 2013

A protester is silhouetted against a burning barricade in front of law enforcement troops (backs to camera) during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Rage in Brazil

Rage in Brazil

Next Slideshows

Rage in Brazil

Rage in Brazil

Protests continue in cities across the country.

21 Jun 2013
NBA Finals

NBA Finals

The Miami Heat repeat as NBA champions.

21 Jun 2013
Tropical Storm Barry

Tropical Storm Barry

The Mexican state of Veracruz was hit by torrential rains after Tropical Storm Barry made landfall.

20 Jun 2013
Haze blankets Singapore

Haze blankets Singapore

Singapore's haze deteriorated to "hazardous" levels as smoke from land clearing in Indonesia enveloped the city-state.

20 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures