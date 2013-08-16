Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 16, 2013 | 9:25pm BST

Photos of the week

<p>Chickens perch on the roof of a hennery to escape rising floodwaters after Typhoon Utor hit Maoming, Guangzhou province, China, August 15, 2013. Typhoon Utor hit China's southern Guangdong and Guangxi provinces before easing to a tropical storm, state media reported on Thursday. Over 158,000 people were relocated in southern China ahead of the typhoon's arrival, according to Xinhua news agency. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Chickens perch on the roof of a hennery to escape rising floodwaters after Typhoon Utor hit Maoming, Guangzhou province, China, August 15, 2013. Typhoon Utor hit China's southern Guangdong and Guangxi provinces before easing to a tropical storm,...more

Friday, August 16, 2013

Chickens perch on the roof of a hennery to escape rising floodwaters after Typhoon Utor hit Maoming, Guangzhou province, China, August 15, 2013. Typhoon Utor hit China's southern Guangdong and Guangxi provinces before easing to a tropical storm, state media reported on Thursday. Over 158,000 people were relocated in southern China ahead of the typhoon's arrival, according to Xinhua news agency. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he smokes a cigarette near the frontline of Otaiba, in al-Ghouta region in the eastern rural suburbs of Damascus, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he smokes a cigarette near the frontline of Otaiba, in al-Ghouta region in the eastern rural suburbs of Damascus, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Friday, August 16, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he smokes a cigarette near the frontline of Otaiba, in al-Ghouta region in the eastern rural suburbs of Damascus, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
2 / 20
<p>An injured member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried by members of the riot police and the army after they cleared Rabaa Adawiya square area, where the Pro-Mursi supporters are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried by members of the riot police and the army after they cleared Rabaa Adawiya square area, where the Pro-Mursi supporters are camping, in...more

Friday, August 16, 2013

An injured member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried by members of the riot police and the army after they cleared Rabaa Adawiya square area, where the Pro-Mursi supporters are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 20
<p>A man introduces himself onstage during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. As couples celebrate the "Qixi" festival on Tuesday, the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, millions of women face stark choices in a society where traditional ideas about matrimonial hierarchy run up against huge economic and social changes sweeping the world's most populous country. There are plenty of men to go round among China's nearly 1.4 billion people but social status can conspire against single professional women, sometimes making it difficult to find a partner. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man introduces himself onstage during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. As couples celebrate the "Qixi" festival on Tuesday, the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, millions of women face stark choices in a...more

Friday, August 16, 2013

A man introduces himself onstage during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. As couples celebrate the "Qixi" festival on Tuesday, the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, millions of women face stark choices in a society where traditional ideas about matrimonial hierarchy run up against huge economic and social changes sweeping the world's most populous country. There are plenty of men to go round among China's nearly 1.4 billion people but social status can conspire against single professional women, sometimes making it difficult to find a partner. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 20
<p>Yelena Babkini (L) and her husband Boris kiss as they ride through Gorky Park on bicycles after having been married earlier in the day in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Yelena Babkini (L) and her husband Boris kiss as they ride through Gorky Park on bicycles after having been married earlier in the day in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, August 16, 2013

Yelena Babkini (L) and her husband Boris kiss as they ride through Gorky Park on bicycles after having been married earlier in the day in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
5 / 20
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during their women's final tennis match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during their women's final tennis match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, August 16, 2013

Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during their women's final tennis match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, August 16, 2013

Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
7 / 20
<p>Phyllis Kennedy, 57, who has been unemployed for over a year is pictured at her home in Little Falls, New Jersey August 9, 2013. Kennedy is facing a bleak future. U.S. government budget tightening has slashed her weekly unemployment check by more than a fifth, and her prospects of finding a job are grim after over a year of unemployment. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Phyllis Kennedy, 57, who has been unemployed for over a year is pictured at her home in Little Falls, New Jersey August 9, 2013. Kennedy is facing a bleak future. U.S. government budget tightening has slashed her weekly unemployment check by more...more

Friday, August 16, 2013

Phyllis Kennedy, 57, who has been unemployed for over a year is pictured at her home in Little Falls, New Jersey August 9, 2013. Kennedy is facing a bleak future. U.S. government budget tightening has slashed her weekly unemployment check by more than a fifth, and her prospects of finding a job are grim after over a year of unemployment. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 20
<p>A child takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone at an Eid al-Fitr party for Syrian and Iraqi refugee children injured during violence in their countries organised by the French humanitarian aid organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in Amman August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji</p>

A child takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone at an Eid al-Fitr party for Syrian and Iraqi refugee children injured during violence in their countries organised by the French humanitarian aid organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors...more

Friday, August 16, 2013

A child takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone at an Eid al-Fitr party for Syrian and Iraqi refugee children injured during violence in their countries organised by the French humanitarian aid organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in Amman August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
9 / 20
<p>Afghans stand near a destroyed car after floods in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghans stand near a destroyed car after floods in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, August 16, 2013

Afghans stand near a destroyed car after floods in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
10 / 20
<p>A general view of Stonehenge during the annual Perseid meteor shower in the night sky in Salisbury Plain, southern England August 13, 2013. The Perseid meteor shower is sparked every August when the Earth passes through a stream of space debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. Picture taken using a long exposure. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

A general view of Stonehenge during the annual Perseid meteor shower in the night sky in Salisbury Plain, southern England August 13, 2013. The Perseid meteor shower is sparked every August when the Earth passes through a stream of space debris left...more

Friday, August 16, 2013

A general view of Stonehenge during the annual Perseid meteor shower in the night sky in Salisbury Plain, southern England August 13, 2013. The Perseid meteor shower is sparked every August when the Earth passes through a stream of space debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. Picture taken using a long exposure. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
11 / 20
<p>Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia competes in the women's triple jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia competes in the women's triple jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, August 16, 2013

Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia competes in the women's triple jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
12 / 20
<p>Riot police take up positions before a clash with demonstrators during a protest against state Governor Sergio Cabral near the Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janeiro August 12, 2013. According to local media, demonstrators were protesting against what they claim is Cabral's over spending and corruption and were calling for his resignation. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Riot police take up positions before a clash with demonstrators during a protest against state Governor Sergio Cabral near the Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janeiro August 12, 2013. According to local media, demonstrators were protesting against what...more

Friday, August 16, 2013

Riot police take up positions before a clash with demonstrators during a protest against state Governor Sergio Cabral near the Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janeiro August 12, 2013. According to local media, demonstrators were protesting against what they claim is Cabral's over spending and corruption and were calling for his resignation. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
13 / 20
<p>Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, August 16, 2013

Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
14 / 20
<p>A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. The geckos are among some of the species studied by Daniel Scantlebury, a Ph.D. student in biology at University of Rochester, for a recent paper describing slowdown in the rate at which species form on Madagascar. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. The...more

Friday, August 16, 2013

A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. The geckos are among some of the species studied by Daniel Scantlebury, a Ph.D. student in biology at University of Rochester, for a recent paper describing slowdown in the rate at which species form on Madagascar. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

Close
15 / 20
<p>A woman cries at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

A woman cries at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Friday, August 16, 2013

A woman cries at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Close
16 / 20
<p>Children pretend to be carrying a coffin, as they play along a street in Raqqa province, eastern Syria August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

Children pretend to be carrying a coffin, as they play along a street in Raqqa province, eastern Syria August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Friday, August 16, 2013

Children pretend to be carrying a coffin, as they play along a street in Raqqa province, eastern Syria August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Close
17 / 20
<p>An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Friday, August 16, 2013

An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
18 / 20
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground after he was shot during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground after he was shot during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Friday, August 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground after he was shot during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
19 / 20
<p>Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish the fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish the fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish the fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Day of Rage in Egypt

Day of Rage in Egypt

Next Slideshows

Day of Rage in Egypt

Day of Rage in Egypt

Thousands of Mursi supporters take to the streets in Cairo.

16 Aug 2013
Building collapse in Syria

Building collapse in Syria

A residential building collapses in Aleppo after what activists say was shelling by forces loyal to President Assad.

16 Aug 2013
South Africa's miner tragedy

South Africa's miner tragedy

One year ago today, 34 striking miners were shot dead by police outside the Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, South Africa.

16 Aug 2013
Aftermath in Egypt

Aftermath in Egypt

Images from Cairo the day after the security crackdown.

15 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures