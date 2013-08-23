Photos of the week
People struggle as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhejiang province, August 22, 2013. As Typhoon Trami landed in eastern China, tidal level in Qiantang River was recorded at 6.6 meter high with surge reaching 1.3 meter high, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region are seen in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People run to help outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
The Team Emirates New Zealand sails before the third race of their Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race against Luna Rossa Challenge in this underwater picture in San Francisco, California August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Gold medalists team Russia kiss and celebrate at the women's 4x400 metres relay victory ceremony during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. From left: Tatyana Firova, Yulia Gushchina, Kseniya Ryzhova, and Antonina Krivoshapka. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A woman holds a dog outside a house near Banbury in central England August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Mayflies are pictured above a river at dusk in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, August 19, 2013. The nuptial flight of mayflies takes place in evening time during spring and summer every year, as the insect mates and reproduces. REUTERS/China Daily
Firefighter Dave Beck rakes embers away from a road on the rim fire near Buck Meadows, California, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Angelica Maribel Murillo, 37, poses for a photograph at her home in the La Nueva Australia neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, August 21, 2013. Angelica's husband attacked her in 2008, accusing her of having an affair, and cut off her two hands with a machete while trying to kill her. He is on the run since then, while she raises their four children by making and selling tortillas. Some 225 women have been killed during the first six months of 2013, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A general view of the abandoned textile mill where a photo journalist was raped by five men, in Mumbai August 23, 2013. A photojournalist was gang-raped in the Indian city of Mumbai, police said, evoking comparisons with a similar incident in Delhi in December that led to nationwide protests and a revision of the country's rape laws. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Olympic and Paralympic running star Oscar Pistorius (C) holds hands with his sister Aimee (R) and brother Carl ahead of court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, August 19, 2013. Pistorius, accused of murdering his model girlfriend, prayed and wiped away tears in a court hearing which set a March 3, 2014 start date for his trial. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A party goer is splashed with water after winning a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. Crab Racing is held every night at several pubs across Sydney, with up to 30 crabs placed in the center of a table and then being released to see which one reaches the edge of the table first and declared the winner. The events are popular mainly with overseas visitors who bet on the result to win t-shirts or glasses of beer. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A devotee smokes a cigarette as he swims during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana, Nepal, August 23, 2013. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man walks inside the damaged historical old souk of Homs, Syria, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A cloud partially covers the tip of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar at sunrise from La Atunara port before Spanish fishermen sail in their fishing boats with their relatives to take part in a protest at an area of the sea where an artificial reef was built by Gibraltar using concrete blocks, in Algeciras bay, La Linea de la Concepcion in southern Spain August 18, 2013. For just over an hour some 30 fishing boats circled where 70 3-tonne concrete blocks were dropped in July to form a reef that Spain said was not legal and prompted the government to ramp up border checks with the British overseas territory. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Residents wade in waist-deep floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Paranaque city, metro Manila August 20, 2013. Heavy rains continue to batter the Philippine capital and nearby provinces, causing government offices, schools and some businesses to suspend work, and sending residents to flee their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Former Argentina captain and coach Diego Maradona is lifted by players of Deportivo Riestra after they defeated San Miguel in a Primera D championship soccer match in Buenos Aires August 19, 2013. Maradona made his debut as a part-time consultant for Deportivo Riestra, an Argentine fifth-tier team. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A girl looks out from her hut made of wood and cardboard in the slums of the Akhdam community in the southern city of Adan August 21, 2013. Yemeni Akhdam, or servants, are similar to hereditary castes, but are distinguished by their African features and the menial jobs they perform. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A petitioner, with his pants removed, balances himself atop a pillar as he stages a protest near the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is held in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013. Bo appeared in public for the first time in more than a year on Thursday to face trial in eastern China, the final chapter of the country's most politically charged case in more than three decades. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man looks at a giant inukshuk as the moon rises above it in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut August 21, 2013. The inukshuk is a stone landmark or cairn used by the Inuit people in the arctic. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
