Pictures | Sat Oct 26, 2013 | 4:40am BST

Photos of the week

<p>A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, China, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, signs a copy of her book before an event launching her memoir, "I Am Malala", at the Southbank Centre in central London October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Former nuclear clean-up worker Ryo Goshima, 23, shows off a tattoo on his back as he poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>A member of a special forces unit under the military intelligence service takes part in a demonstration of skills in the city of Stavropol in southern Russia October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Family Hoppmann poses in the sleeping room of the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>A model reacts as designer Obiora Ichiebuke (R) makes last-minute alterations to her dress seconds before she had to walk on the catwalk for the presentation of the ROOOI collection during Liverpool Fashion Week in northern England October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York October 24, 2013. Known for his anti-authoritarian black-and-white stenciled images, which have sold at auction for upwards of $2 million, the British street artist is treating New Yorkers to a daily dose of spray-painted art - while eluding the police and incurring the wrath of New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi</p>

<p>Afghan boys play on a destroyed car in Kabul October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>A masked student is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle, during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, October 22, 2013. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Protesters clash with Guardia di Finanza during a protest in front of the Ministry of Finance building in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>A resident takes a picture of National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Patients receive brainwave therapy at a hospital specializing in mental health care in Quzhou Zhejiang province, China, October 23, 2013. Slow-paced music is played along with pictures of scenery on the glasses of patients who need anger management therapy. The hospital with around 100 medical staff, has nearly 200 patients from the city. The patients from the hospital have a one-hour exercise session in the morning and two hours of treatment in the afternoon. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a boxing trainer Justice Smith during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, research has shown that exercise can transiently increase the levels of dopamine in the brain, which is significantly reduced in Parkinson's disease. The club, whose headquarters is in Indianapolis, was started in 2006 and has 15 affiliates in six U.S. States, and one in Australia. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A Somali migrant lies on her bed in a dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention center for immigrants, which currently holds 236 detainees, in Hal Far, outside Valletta, Malta, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>Relatives of four victims killed in an attack at a wedding on Sunday, attend their funerals at Virgin Church in Cairo October 21, 2013. Egyptian Coptic Christians joyfully waited outside the Virgin Church in Cairo for the bride to arrive to join the groom for their wedding. Instead bearded men on a motorcycle pulled up and fired on the crowd, deepening the fears of many Christians that their minority community will pay the bloodiest price for the ouster of elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi. The bride and groom survived, but four other Christians who had come to share their happy occasion, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Bulgarian Roma Sashka Ruseva (C), 38, holds her son Atanas, 2, as she speaks to media outside her house in the town of Nikolaevo, some 280km (173miles) east of Sofia October 24, 2013. Bulgarian police have identified a couple they suspect are the natural parents of a blonde girl found in a Roma camp in Greece, and prosecutors are investigating the woman for selling her child, officials said on Thursday. Last week's discovery of four-year-old Maria sparked a global search for her real parents after DNA tests showed the Roma couple she was with were not her blood relatives. Bulgarian police questioned Ruseva and her husband, Atanas Rusev, 36, on Thursday in the southern town of Nikolaevo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. America's Haunts, a trade association, estimates there are 1,200 large-scale, for-profit haunted attractions in the U.S. plus another 3,000 haunted houses operated by charities that open for only a day or two every year. The commercial attractions collectively bring in from $300 million to $500 million annually. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth receives flowers from a child actor as she inspects the horse prop from the theatre production "War Horse", during a visit to the National Theatre to commemorate its 50th anniversary, London October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/pool</p>

<p>Pumpkins carved in the likeness of U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are lit at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

