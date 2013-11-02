Photos of the week
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford yells at reporters and photographers to get off of his property in front of his house in Toronto, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reacts between PBS Sesame Street characters Elmo and Rosita after delivering remarks on marketing healthier foods to children at the White House, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, Turkey, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A paramilitary policeman detains a woman who threw what are believed to be petition papers near the main entrance of the Forbidden City, where a car incident killed five pedestrians on Monday, in Beijing, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon more
Families displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, prepare dinner in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, west of the capital Kampala,...more
A man in a ballerina costume dances in Times Square during Halloween, in New York, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Two men row a boat past a partially dried-up riverbed on a section of the Yangtze River in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Nabila Rehman, 9, holds up a picture she drew depicting the U.S. drone strike on her Pakistan village which killed her grandmother Mammana Bibi, at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Jinbo Yao (R), CEO of 58.com Inc., watches as his company is priced during its IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 31, 2013. Shares of the online classifieds company, dubbed the Craigslist of China, rose more than 45 percent in...more
Participants fall out from their homemade roller cart after crashing during the 25th Roller Cart Festival in Medellin, Colombia, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A woman waits to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei, October 27, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed Abyei border region overwhelmingly voted to join South Sudan in a symbolic...more
A Kashmiri man tries to open the window of a house which caught fire in Srinagar, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in South East England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Cecilia Chavez, a member of the Panama National Border Police, rests during the International Anti-Narcoterrorism Combat course at a temporary police camp in the Darien area near the Panama-Colombia border, October 28, 2013. Chavez, a 30-year-old...more
A photographer takes pictures of Fang Jing in a wedding gown next to her husband, surnamed Zhao, as they hang from a cliff in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Schoolchildren pose for a picture after coming home from school in Lagos, Nigeria, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A pedestrian holds onto a post in front of a woman who lost her balance during strong winds in central Brussels, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Marcelo Ohio, a contestant from Brazil, is kissed by the first and second runners-up after she was crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir...more
