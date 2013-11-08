Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry a fellow fighter who was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. Forces loyal to al-Assad backed by a dawn barrage of artillery fire and airstrikes drove Syrian rebels from a strategic military base near the disputed northern city of Aleppo on Friday, a local photographer said. The advance into Base 80, a large military position which rebels have held since February, will help Assad's forces move towards rebel-held areas of Aleppo city and follows a string of successful offensives this month. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Friday, November 08, 2013

<p>A U.S. Marine holds his hat as President Barack Obama (unseen) lands inside Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>A man jumps into the Yangtze River next to other winter swimmers in Chongqing municipality, China, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A Christian pilgrim from Mexico faints after she was baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias November 6, 2013. Yardenit is one of the sites along the Jordan River where it is believed Jesus was baptized. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio is surprised by his daughter Chiara at his home in Park Slope section of Brooklyn in New York, November 5, 2013. Chiara surprised her father by returning home from college to vote. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Actor Patrick Stewart (R) and 9-year-old Vivenne Harr (C), who uses proceeds from her lemonade stand to fight slavery, ring the opening bell as NYSE Executive Vice President and Head of Global Listings Scott Cutlerand and Boston police officer Cheryl Fiandaca (L) look on during the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>People on a press tour look up at a reflection of the One World Trade Center tower from a terrace on the 57th floor of the soon to be opened 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 8, 2013. 4 World Trade center sits at the south east corner of the World Trade Center site and will be the second tower to open on the site since the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A sedated male white rhinoceros is seen inside a cage before its translocation at the Lake Nakuru National park in Kenya's Rift Valley, 160 km (99 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, November 8, 2013. After implanting radio transmitters into the horns to track the animals, and notching their ears, KWS is translocating 13 white rhinos to the Ruma National park situated in Lambwe Valley in South Nyanza, to re-establish their population. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A protester wearing red caps, the symbol of protest in Brittany, holds a stone near a barricade held by French riot police during a demonstration to maintain jobs in Quimper, western France, November 2, 2013. France's aim to shift nearly one billion euros in European subsidies to help struggling livestock farmers could be stymied by a crisis in the meat processing sector faced with a wave of plant closures in Brittany, leaving more room to competitors. France is the European Union's leader in poultry output and third for pork, with the country's western part hosting the bulk of farmers and industry players, initially attracted by easy access to ports to import feed and boost exports. France is now losing its pole position as Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium gain market shares, even within France itself, by using more efficient tools and often cheaper labor. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Mandira Budhathoki, 7, poses for a photograph as she plays outside her home in Kharay, Dolkha District, some 190 km (118 miles) northeast of Kathmandu September 15, 2013. Devi Budhathoki and three of her children, Manjura, Mandira, and Niraj all suffer from Congenital Hypertrichosis Lanuginosa, a very rare disease that causes excessive body hair growth, and which is sometimes referred to as "werewolf syndrome". They are undergoing laser hair removal in order to lessen their symptoms. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A Palestinian man pushes his grandmother in a wheelchair through a patch of light coming from a lamp powered by a mobile generator in a house across the street, during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours in the impoverished coastal territory run by the Islamist Hamas group. Power has been provided to different areas in the territory in six-hour shifts since the closure. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A trainee holds up a tire during the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. bodyguard training camp in Beijing, November 1, 2013. Trainees include former soldiers, college graduates and retired athletes. About 65 people took part in the intensive training camp teaching Israeli martial arts, driving, shooting and business etiquette. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Students walks between chilli trees covered by ash from Sinabung Mount as they return home at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

<p>Nasima mourns on the grave of her daughter Akhi after her body was identified at a mass grave yard, where all the unidentified victims of Rana Plaza were buried, in Dhaka November 7, 2013. The National Forensic DNA Profiling Laboratory announced on Monday that the identities of 157 people, out of 322 unidentified victims of the Rana Plaza building collapse, have been ascertained through DNA tests, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Amber Larsen (C) and fellow Republican supporters wait for poll numbers and election results at Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli's election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Britain's Prince Charles poses with volunteers during his visit to Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A visitor uses his phone to scan a two-dimensional code displayed on the back of a model wearing a bikini during an automobile exhibition in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts to a video released of him by local media at City Hall in Toronto, November 7, 2013. Ford admitted on Tuesday he has smoked crack cocaine, probably "in one of my drunken stupors," but insisted he is not an addict and said he would stay in office and run for re-election next year. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Antonio Acuna, 7, plays dress up while wearing high heel shoes at the factory where he lives with his family after the postponement of the demolition of their homes in Madrid November 7, 2013. Acuna belongs to one of the 13 families, all related, who are at risk of having their homes demolished by orders of Madrid's Town Hall. The families, whose members are mostly unemployed, have lived in a former paint factory as well as in shacks they built themselves for the past ten years. They say they have not been offered any housing alternatives by Madrid's Town Hall and they are evicted to make way for future plans to build a road on the land they occupy. The demolition of their homes was postponed at the last minute thanks to the Victims' Mortgage Platform (PAH). REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A boy runs as he exits his school in Yangon, Myanmar, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

