Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 29, 2013 | 8:00pm GMT

Photos of the week

<p>Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 29, 2013

Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
1 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers gesture as they sit in front of the Mediterranean at Zikim beach, near the southern city of Ashkelon, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli soldiers gesture as they sit in front of the Mediterranean at Zikim beach, near the southern city of Ashkelon, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, November 29, 2013

Israeli soldiers gesture as they sit in front of the Mediterranean at Zikim beach, near the southern city of Ashkelon, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2 / 20
<p>Villagers sit on a truck as they evacuate to a safe spot, as Mount Sinabung spews ash into air at Aman Teran village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

Villagers sit on a truck as they evacuate to a safe spot, as Mount Sinabung spews ash into air at Aman Teran village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Friday, November 29, 2013

Villagers sit on a truck as they evacuate to a safe spot, as Mount Sinabung spews ash into air at Aman Teran village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
3 / 20
<p>A protester shouts against a government proposed state secrecy act as parliamentary security officers drag him out, after the act passed at the Lower House during the plenary session of the parliament in Tokyo, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A protester shouts against a government proposed state secrecy act as parliamentary security officers drag him out, after the act passed at the Lower House during the plenary session of the parliament in Tokyo, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai more

Friday, November 29, 2013

A protester shouts against a government proposed state secrecy act as parliamentary security officers drag him out, after the act passed at the Lower House during the plenary session of the parliament in Tokyo, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
4 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters give roses, through razor wire, to the security personnel guarding the Defense Ministry as protesters gather outside it in Bangkok, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Anti-government protesters give roses, through razor wire, to the security personnel guarding the Defense Ministry as protesters gather outside it in Bangkok, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, November 29, 2013

Anti-government protesters give roses, through razor wire, to the security personnel guarding the Defense Ministry as protesters gather outside it in Bangkok, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 20
<p>Eleven-year-old He Zili runs past a neighbour along an alley outside his home as his father (not pictured) pulls on the chain locked around his ankle, in Zhejiang province, China, November 27, 2013. The boy injured his head when he was one-year-old and started suffering from mental disorders. According to his family, they had no choice but to restrain him on chains as he had a tendency to attack those around him. Zili is currently being looked after by his physically disabled grandfather and his intellectually handicapped father after his mother died of cancer. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

Eleven-year-old He Zili runs past a neighbour along an alley outside his home as his father (not pictured) pulls on the chain locked around his ankle, in Zhejiang province, China, November 27, 2013. The boy injured his head when he was one-year-old...more

Friday, November 29, 2013

Eleven-year-old He Zili runs past a neighbour along an alley outside his home as his father (not pictured) pulls on the chain locked around his ankle, in Zhejiang province, China, November 27, 2013. The boy injured his head when he was one-year-old and started suffering from mental disorders. According to his family, they had no choice but to restrain him on chains as he had a tendency to attack those around him. Zili is currently being looked after by his physically disabled grandfather and his intellectually handicapped father after his mother died of cancer. REUTERS/William Hong

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man sweeps burning charcoal as he participates in the traditional ritual called "Lianhuo", or "fire walking", in Pan'an county, Zhejiang province, China, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man sweeps burning charcoal as he participates in the traditional ritual called "Lianhuo", or "fire walking", in Pan'an county, Zhejiang province, China, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 29, 2013

A man sweeps burning charcoal as he participates in the traditional ritual called "Lianhuo", or "fire walking", in Pan'an county, Zhejiang province, China, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 20
<p>Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Friday, November 29, 2013

Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
8 / 20
<p>Doctors and medical staff attend to an injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. At least 19 people, including a journalist, a police officer and a lawyer sustained burn injuries after protestors set fire to the passenger bus on Thursday evening in Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Doctors and medical staff attend to an injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. At least 19 people, including a journalist, a police officer and a...more

Friday, November 29, 2013

Doctors and medical staff attend to an injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. At least 19 people, including a journalist, a police officer and a lawyer sustained burn injuries after protestors set fire to the passenger bus on Thursday evening in Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 20
<p>Protesters sit on lavatories outside the headquarters of the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), reading newspapers with a poster attached reading "Unemployment and Social Sevices Cuts are Crap" during a demonstration in Bilbao, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Protesters sit on lavatories outside the headquarters of the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), reading newspapers with a poster attached reading "Unemployment and Social Sevices Cuts are Crap" during a demonstration in Bilbao, November 27, 2013. ...more

Friday, November 29, 2013

Protesters sit on lavatories outside the headquarters of the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), reading newspapers with a poster attached reading "Unemployment and Social Sevices Cuts are Crap" during a demonstration in Bilbao, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
10 / 20
<p>Charli Crosby, 5, points to a doll in the window of an American Girl store at The Grove mall in Los Angeles, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Charli Crosby, 5, points to a doll in the window of an American Girl store at The Grove mall in Los Angeles, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 29, 2013

Charli Crosby, 5, points to a doll in the window of an American Girl store at The Grove mall in Los Angeles, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 20
<p>Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev, Ukraine, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev, Ukraine, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Friday, November 29, 2013

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev, Ukraine, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Close
12 / 20
<p>Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 29, 2013

Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 20
<p>Manuela Mitre is helped by midwives Cristina Balzano (bottom R) and Maira (bottom L) as she gives birth to her second child Gael while lying in a pool of water, as her husband Andre (top, 2nd R) and daughter Alice watch, at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Manuela Mitre is helped by midwives Cristina Balzano (bottom R) and Maira (bottom L) as she gives birth to her second child Gael while lying in a pool of water, as her husband Andre (top, 2nd R) and daughter Alice watch, at their home in Sao Paulo,...more

Friday, November 29, 2013

Manuela Mitre is helped by midwives Cristina Balzano (bottom R) and Maira (bottom L) as she gives birth to her second child Gael while lying in a pool of water, as her husband Andre (top, 2nd R) and daughter Alice watch, at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 20
<p>Travelling White House staff and press board the rear steps of Air Force One on a foggy morning in Seattle, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Travelling White House staff and press board the rear steps of Air Force One on a foggy morning in Seattle, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, November 29, 2013

Travelling White House staff and press board the rear steps of Air Force One on a foggy morning in Seattle, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 20
<p>Seleka fighters roll marijuana as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Seleka fighters roll marijuana as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, November 29, 2013

Seleka fighters roll marijuana as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
16 / 20
<p>A boy shows his pet birds which he says survived what activists say was airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near a children's park in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A boy shows his pet birds which he says survived what activists say was airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near a children's park in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Friday, November 29, 2013

A boy shows his pet birds which he says survived what activists say was airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near a children's park in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
17 / 20
<p>Roma families carry their belongings after being evicted by French police from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Roma families carry their belongings after being evicted by French police from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Friday, November 29, 2013

Roma families carry their belongings after being evicted by French police from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
18 / 20
<p>People swim at a pool in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

People swim at a pool in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Friday, November 29, 2013

People swim at a pool in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
19 / 20
<p>Patients Susan Paul who has smoked for 20 years (L-R), Dawn Debra Bayram, and Margaret who has smoked for 40 years and will have her voice box removed, smoke outside University College Hospital in central London, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Patients Susan Paul who has smoked for 20 years (L-R), Dawn Debra Bayram, and Margaret who has smoked for 40 years and will have her voice box removed, smoke outside University College Hospital in central London, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia...more

Friday, November 29, 2013

Patients Susan Paul who has smoked for 20 years (L-R), Dawn Debra Bayram, and Margaret who has smoked for 40 years and will have her voice box removed, smoke outside University College Hospital in central London, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
A child in chains

A child in chains

Next Slideshows

A child in chains

A child in chains

The family of eleven-year-old He Zili say they have no choice but to restrain him as he has a tendency to attack those around him.

28 Nov 2013
Profile: Silvio Berlusconi

Profile: Silvio Berlusconi

The Italian Senate expelled Silvio Berlusconi from parliament following his conviction for tax fraud, in what the center-right leader called a day of mourning...

27 Nov 2013
Turmoil in Central African Republic

Turmoil in Central African Republic

With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a...

27 Nov 2013
Disputed islands

Disputed islands

Disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan, Tiaoyutai in Taiwan or Diaoyu in China, have been a flashpoint between the countries.

26 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos