Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 10, 2014 | 8:45pm GMT

Photos of the week

<p>A mother holds her son as they watch the eruption of Mount Sinabung at Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A mother holds her son as they watch the eruption of Mount Sinabung at Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, January 10, 2014

A mother holds her son as they watch the eruption of Mount Sinabung at Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
1 / 20
<p>Jewish settlers sit together after being detained by Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini</p>

Jewish settlers sit together after being detained by Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Friday, January 10, 2014

Jewish settlers sit together after being detained by Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Close
2 / 20
<p>Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde</p>

Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, January 10, 2014

Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
3 / 20
<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during a "polar vortex" that affected about 240 million people in the United States and southern Canada, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during a "polar vortex" that affected about 240 million people in the United States and southern Canada, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during a "polar vortex" that affected about 240 million people in the United States and southern Canada, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
4 / 20
<p>The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River, as part of the 2014 Sydney Festival, in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River, as part of the 2014 Sydney Festival, in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, January 10, 2014

The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River, as part of the 2014 Sydney Festival, in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 20
<p>African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv January 5, 2014. About 10,000 African migrants, largely from Sudan and Eritrea, protested against Israel's slow processing of asylum requests and arrests of hundreds under an Israeli law, approved last month and contested by human rights groups, which entitles the authorities to detain migrants lacking valid visas without charges. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv January 5, 2014. About 10,000 African migrants, largely from Sudan and Eritrea, protested against Israel's slow processing of asylum requests and arrests of hundreds under an Israeli...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv January 5, 2014. About 10,000 African migrants, largely from Sudan and Eritrea, protested against Israel's slow processing of asylum requests and arrests of hundreds under an Israeli law, approved last month and contested by human rights groups, which entitles the authorities to detain migrants lacking valid visas without charges. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Friday, January 10, 2014

A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
7 / 20
<p>Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, January 10, 2014

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 20
<p>Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres at Tomping camp in Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, in South Sudan, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres at Tomping camp in Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, in...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres at Tomping camp in Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, in South Sudan, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
9 / 20
<p>A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, January 10, 2014

A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 20
<p>A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Friday, January 10, 2014

A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
11 / 20
<p>A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, January 10, 2014

A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
12 / 20
<p>A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Friday, January 10, 2014

A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
13 / 20
<p>Activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attack an activist of the Awami League during a clash in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attack an activist of the Awami League during a clash in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, January 10, 2014

Activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attack an activist of the Awami League during a clash in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 20
<p>Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area, southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area, southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, January 10, 2014

Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area, southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
15 / 20
<p>Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Friday, January 10, 2014

Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
16 / 20
<p>Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Friday, January 10, 2014

Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
17 / 20
<p>Rogerio Pereira, 36, works in a new shack at the "New Palestine" camp, which houses an estimated 8,000 families of Brazil's Roofless Workers Movement, who last year occupied a 100 hectare (246 acres) plot to demand for affordable low-income housing from the government, in Sao Paulo, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Rogerio Pereira, 36, works in a new shack at the "New Palestine" camp, which houses an estimated 8,000 families of Brazil's Roofless Workers Movement, who last year occupied a 100 hectare (246 acres) plot to demand for affordable low-income housing...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

Rogerio Pereira, 36, works in a new shack at the "New Palestine" camp, which houses an estimated 8,000 families of Brazil's Roofless Workers Movement, who last year occupied a 100 hectare (246 acres) plot to demand for affordable low-income housing from the government, in Sao Paulo, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 20
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9,...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
19 / 20
<p>A schoolteacher, who wished to stay unidentified, attempts to catch snowflakes while leading her students to a library from school in the Harlem neighborhood, located in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A schoolteacher, who wished to stay unidentified, attempts to catch snowflakes while leading her students to a library from school in the Harlem neighborhood, located in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif more

Friday, January 10, 2014

A schoolteacher, who wished to stay unidentified, attempts to catch snowflakes while leading her students to a library from school in the Harlem neighborhood, located in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Deep freeze

Deep freeze

Next Slideshows

Deep freeze

Deep freeze

A blast of Arctic air grips the U.S. in what some meteorologists are calling a "polar vortex".

09 Jan 2014
Niagara Falls partially freezes

Niagara Falls partially freezes

An arctic chill turns Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland.

09 Jan 2014
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.

09 Jan 2014
Dennis Rodman in North Korea

Dennis Rodman in North Korea

Dennis Rodman faces harsh criticism during his latest visit to North Korea.

09 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures