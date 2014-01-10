Photos of the week
A mother holds her son as they watch the eruption of Mount Sinabung at Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Jewish settlers sit together after being detained by Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during a "polar vortex" that affected about 240 million people in the United States and southern Canada, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River, as part of the 2014 Sydney Festival, in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv January 5, 2014. About 10,000 African migrants, largely from Sudan and Eritrea, protested against Israel's slow processing of asylum requests and arrests of hundreds under an Israeli...more
A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres at Tomping camp in Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, in...more
A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attack an activist of the Awami League during a clash in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area, southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Rogerio Pereira, 36, works in a new shack at the "New Palestine" camp, which houses an estimated 8,000 families of Brazil's Roofless Workers Movement, who last year occupied a 100 hectare (246 acres) plot to demand for affordable low-income housing...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9,...more
A schoolteacher, who wished to stay unidentified, attempts to catch snowflakes while leading her students to a library from school in the Harlem neighborhood, located in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif more
