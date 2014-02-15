Photos of the week

People look at the carcass of the giraffe Marius after it was killed in Copenhagen Zoo, February 9, 2014. The Copenhagen Zoo went ahead with a plan to shoot and dismember a healthy giraffe and feed the 18-month-old animal's carcass to lions - an action the zoo said was in line with anti-inbreeding rules meant to ensure a healthy giraffe population. The giraffe, named Marius, was shot in the head and then cut apart in view of children. REUTERS/Kasper Palsnov/Scanpix Denmark