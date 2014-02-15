Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a maneouver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Desmond Allen reads to "Ginger," a cat up for adoption, during "The Book Buddies Program" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. Children in grades 1-8 read to the cats as a way to improve their reading skills and gain confidence. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province in the Beni department of Bolivia, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Models Charlotte Carey (L) and Devan Mayfield pose for a portrait before presenting creations by DKNY during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>People cry after losing all of their belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>A rebel fighter walks in front of a bushfire in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Groom Roongroj Walailuk and bride Vina Wichan jump into the pond as they are chased by men dressed as pirates during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok, February 13, 2014. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony which was arranged by a resort and aimed at strengthen the relationships of the couples through fun activities. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Resident Michael Simmonds speaks on the phone in his flooded home at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Riot police stand behind crosses installed by anti-government protesters in memory of the people who have died and went missing during clashes in Ukraine, near the barricades in Kiev, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin</p>

<p>A suspected prostitute puts on clothes at a hotel room during a police raid, as part of plans to crackdown on prostitution, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, February 9, 2014. Chinese authorities carried out a rare crackdown on the sex trade in the "sin city" of Dongguan following a candid report by the state broadcaster on the underground industry. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People look at the carcass of the giraffe Marius after it was killed in Copenhagen Zoo, February 9, 2014. The Copenhagen Zoo went ahead with a plan to shoot and dismember a healthy giraffe and feed the 18-month-old animal's carcass to lions - an action the zoo said was in line with anti-inbreeding rules meant to ensure a healthy giraffe population. The giraffe, named Marius, was shot in the head and then cut apart in view of children. REUTERS/Kasper Palsnov/Scanpix Denmark</p>

<p>Cast member Shia LaBeouf arrives on the red carpet to promote the movie "Nymphomaniac Volume I" during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Riot police use tear gas and water canon to disperse protesters as they try to march to the parliament during a protest against Turkey's ruling Ak Party (AKP) and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Canada's Charles Hamelin celebrates winning as China's Chen Dequan and J.R. Celski of the U.S. fall, during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, Israel, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>A fighter is helped after being defeated during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>President Obama returns a "shaka" hand sign from a member of the audience as he arrives to sign an executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $10.10 an hour starting next year during an event at the White House in Washington, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

