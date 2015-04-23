Photos of the week
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, Chile, April 22, 2015. The volcano in southern Chile erupted for the first time in more than five decades on Wednesday, sending a thick plume of ash and smoke into the...more
Participants take part in the Color Run near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, April 19, 2015. The Color Run is held in cities across the U.S. and worldwide, with the aim of promoting healthy living and to benefit a charity that organizers choose in each of...more
Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. Nedzib Vucelj, a former teacher and journalist, has launched an initiative to declare Buzim the "Town of Twins". Investigating the...more
An anti-establishment protester tries to attack riot police during a protest against high security prisons in Athens, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek Coast guard officers and locals look at a capsized sailboat with migrants onboard, who are trying to reach Greece, near the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos
An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, April 22, 2015....more
A foreign man bathes on a sports field adjacent to a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, South Africa, April 21, 2015. South Africa deployed the army in "volatile areas" to curb a wave of anti-immigrant...more
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally in New Delhi, April 22, 2015. Four people climbed the tree to try to save the man after he was seen hanging. More than a dozen...more
Taliban insurgents stand over three men, accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, before shooting them during their execution in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, April 18, 2015. The Taliban announced the execution of the three men accused of...more
A fender (bottom L) is seen during a police search as local residents look at a police officer during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, south Africa, April 23, 2015. The raid was conducted to search for weapons as a wave of...more
Silvard Atajyan, 103, sits at home during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, Armenia, April 20, 2015. Now 103 years old, Atajyan remembers vividly when French soldiers saved her, her sister and their parents from the mass killings by Ottoman Turks...more
Tang Thi Thang baths her disabled son Doan Van Quy outside their family home in Truc Ly, in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province, April 11, 2015. Doan Van Quy's father, a soldier who served on 12.7 mm anti-aircraft guns during the Vietnam war, said he lived...more
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline during what the rebels called a battle to unite rebel factions against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
European Council President Donald Tusk (L-R), European Parliament President Martin Schulz, EU Council General Secretary Uwe Corsepius, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Lithuanian President Dalia...more
Ballet teacher and faculty member Katrina Killian evaluates a dancer during auditions for The School of American Ballet (SAB) in the Bronx borough of New York, April 19, 2015. Boys and girls ages 6 to 10 participated in a free audition for spots in...more
A man carries an injured boy after a suicide attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, April 18, 2015. The suicide bomb blast in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad killed 33 people and injured more than 100 outside a bank where government workers...more
An Israeli soldier hands a buttercup flower to a child in a field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Pramac Ducati Racing rider Yonny Hernandez of Colombia rides his motorcycle as fire is seen on it during Argentina's MotoGP Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo International circuit in Termas de Rio Hondo, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. Iraqi security forces fought Islamic State militants at the gates of the western city of Ramadi and local authorities warned it...more
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, April 19, 2015. Urs is an annual festival which is...more
A child is carried by a rescue worker as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
London's Mayor Boris Johnson poses for a selfie whilst campaigning for the local Conservative candidate in Hendon, north London, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Barrio 18 gang run upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary, El Salvador, April 21, 2015. The Salvadoran goverment transfered 1,177 inmates, members of the Barrio 18 gang from Izalco jail to San francisco Gotera in a...more
A man rides a horse at a playground on a hill in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney embrace after performing together during the 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A photo released by London's Metropolitan Police shows the scene after thieves made off with valuables worth millions. Police are hunting for a gang which raided safety deposit boxes in London's major jewellery district, making off with cash and gems...more
Heather Mack of the U.S. smiles after being reunited with her baby inside a holding cell at a Denpasar court following her verdict on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, April 21, 2015., An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced Mack to 10 years in...more
Zhu Roumeng walks with her pet pig, Wuhua, near her house in Beijing, April 22, 2015. Zhu has raised the female pig, which weighs around 85 kilogram, for the last three-and-half years and they've recently become an internet sensation after she posted...more
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures after his trial behind bars at a court in the outskirts of Cairo, April 21, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced Mursi to 20 years in prison without parole on Tuesday for the killing of protesters in...more
A local man gestures with a stick outside a hostel during the anti-immigrant violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un views the dawn from the summit of Mt Paektu April 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Salvadoran police officers mourn during the funeral ceremony for their colleague Wendy Yamileth Alfaro Mena in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, April 22, 2015. Police officer Wendy Mena was killed by suspected members of the Barrio 18 gang. REUTERS/Jose...more
An Israeli boy looks through the sight of a weapon during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities at the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, April 23, 2015, during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 67th...more
Convicted Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev gestures towards a surveillance camera in his holding cell in this 2013 surveillance image released by the U.S. Justice department on April 22, 2015. REUTERS/USDOJ
