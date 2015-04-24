Edition:
Photos of the week

Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A fender (bottom L) is seen during a police search as local residents look at a police officer during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, south Africa, April 23, 2015. The raid was conducted to search for weapons as a wave of anti-immigrant violence has so far claimed seven lives in troubled spots in Durban and Johannesburg. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. Nedzib Vucelj, a former teacher and journalist, has launched an initiative to declare Buzim the "Town of Twins". Investigating the phenomenon, he discovered that at least 21 sets of twins had been born in the town of 20,000 people during the 1992-95 war. There may be many more, given the rate of migration due to poverty and unemployment. Local officials have leapt on the initiative, hoping to attract visitors to the picturesque town in northwest Bosnia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, Chile, April 22, 2015. The volcano in southern Chile erupted for the first time in more than five decades on Wednesday, sending a thick plume of ash and smoke into the sky. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Taliban insurgents stand over three men, accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, before shooting them during their execution in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, April 18, 2015. The Taliban announced the execution of the three men accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, saying they had been tried by an Islamic court. The killing was carried out in front of a crowd by Taliban fighters who fired at the men with AK-47s, according to a Reuters witness. Footage seen by Reuters show the men were made to sit on the ground with their eyes blindfolded and their hands tied at the time of their execution. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
An anti-establishment protester tries to attack riot police during a protest against high security prisons in Athens, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Participants take part in the Color Run near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, April 19, 2015. The Color Run is held in cities across the U.S. and worldwide, with the aim of promoting healthy living and to benefit a charity that organizers choose in each of the cities. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Greek Coast guard officers and locals look at a capsized sailboat with migrants onboard, who are trying to reach Greece, near the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A foreign man bathes on a sports field adjacent to a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, South Africa, April 21, 2015. South Africa deployed the army in "volatile areas" to curb a wave of anti-immigrant violence that has killed at least seven people this month. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Silvard Atajyan, 103, sits at home during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, Armenia, April 20, 2015. Now 103 years old, Atajyan remembers vividly when French soldiers saved her, her sister and their parents from the mass killings by Ottoman Turks that 100 years on has stoked tempers once again. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Tang Thi Thang baths her disabled son Doan Van Quy outside their family home in Truc Ly, in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province, April 11, 2015. Doan Van Quy's father, a soldier who served on 12.7 mm anti-aircraft guns during the Vietnam war, said he lived in several areas that were contaminated by Agent Orange. Two of his sons were born with serious health problems and the family and local health officials link their illnesses to their father's exposure to Agent Orange. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline during what the rebels called a battle to unite rebel factions against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Ballet teacher and faculty member Katrina Killian evaluates a dancer during auditions for The School of American Ballet (SAB) in the Bronx borough of New York, April 19, 2015. Boys and girls ages 6 to 10 participated in a free audition for spots in one of the country's most prominent ballet academy. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A man carries an injured boy after a suicide attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, April 18, 2015. The suicide bomb blast in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad killed 33 people and injured more than 100 outside a bank where government workers collect salaries, the city's police chief said on Saturday. Police were also investigating if there was a second explosion after people rushed to the scene to help, and said that a third blast was a controlled detonation after experts discovered another bomb close to the scene of the first explosion. REUTERS/Pajwak News Agency

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
An Israeli soldier hands a buttercup flower to a child in a field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally in New Delhi, April 22, 2015. Four people climbed the tree to try to save the man after he was seen hanging. More than a dozen debt-ridden farmers have committed suicide in India in recent weeks as discontent grows against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who they say has done little to ease the plight of rural communities after crops were damaged by unseasonable rains. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Pramac Ducati Racing rider Yonny Hernandez of Colombia rides his motorcycle as fire is seen on it during Argentina's MotoGP Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo International circuit in Termas de Rio Hondo, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. Iraqi security forces fought Islamic State militants at the gates of the western city of Ramadi and local authorities warned it was in danger of falling unless reinforcements arrived soon. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, April 19, 2015. Urs is an annual festival which is held for over six days at Ajmer, commemorating the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A child is carried by a rescue worker as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
London's Mayor Boris Johnson poses for a selfie whilst campaigning for the local Conservative candidate in Hendon, north London, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang run upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary, El Salvador, April 21, 2015. The Salvadoran goverment transfered 1,177 inmates, members of the Barrio 18 gang from Izalco jail to San francisco Gotera in a effort to curb gang violence activity, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A man rides a horse at a playground on a hill in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney embrace after performing together during the 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A photo released by London's Metropolitan Police shows the scene after thieves made off with valuables worth millions. Police are hunting for a gang which raided safety deposit boxes in London's major jewellery district, making off with cash and gems in what local media said could be the country's biggest-ever heist. REUTERS/Metropolitan Police

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Heather Mack of the U.S. smiles after being reunited with her baby inside a holding cell at a Denpasar court following her verdict on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, April 21, 2015., An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced Mack to 10 years in prison after finding her guilty of playing a role in murdering her mother, whose battered body was found stuffed into a suitcase on the resort island of Bali. Mack, a Chicago-area resident, was arrested with her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer last August after hotel staff discovered the body of Mack's mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in an abandoned suitcase in a taxi. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Zhu Roumeng walks with her pet pig, Wuhua, near her house in Beijing, April 22, 2015. Zhu has raised the female pig, which weighs around 85 kilogram, for the last three-and-half years and they've recently become an internet sensation after she posted her selfies with her pet pig on China's microblogging sites. Her surname 'Zhu' sounds exactly like the Mandarin word for 'pig', as such it became the reason for her love of pigs since she was a child, Zhu said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures after his trial behind bars at a court in the outskirts of Cairo, April 21, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced Mursi to 20 years in prison without parole on Tuesday for the killing of protesters in December 2012, in a decision broadcast on state television. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A local man gestures with a stick outside a hostel during the anti-immigrant violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un views the dawn from the summit of Mt Paektu April 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Salvadoran police officers mourn during the funeral ceremony for their colleague Wendy Yamileth Alfaro Mena in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, April 22, 2015. Police officer Wendy Mena was killed by suspected members of the Barrio 18 gang. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
An Israeli boy looks through the sight of a weapon during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities at the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, April 23, 2015, during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Convicted Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev gestures towards a surveillance camera in his holding cell in this 2013 surveillance image released by the U.S. Justice department on April 22, 2015. REUTERS/USDOJ

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
